"She told me you only live once" - Roger Federer on how daughter's advice helped him land on stage for Coldplay concert

Fans may not get a chance to watch Roger Federer play at this year's Wimbledon, but the tennis legend continues to keep in touch with the world with candid interviews and the occasional visit to the royal box at Centre Court.

Speaking to Sky Sports in a recent interview, which the portal shared on social media a day after the Swiss' visit to SW19, Federer shared a fun anecdote about sharing the stage with British rock band Coldplay.

The occasion unfolded as Coldplay's Music of the Spheres tour arrived in Zurich, Switzerland. The band was performing at Stadion Letzigrund, with Roger Federer in attendance.

Sharing the adorable anecdote about how ended up on stage, Federer revealed that he had received a message from the band asking him whether he would be interested to come onto the stage during one of their performances at the venue.

The Swiss went on to add that he read the message out loud at dinner, following which his daughter exhorted him to take Coldplay up on the offer, saying "you only live once."

"And so they wrote til be, saying do you want to come on stage on Sunday," Federer said. :Like I read the message out loud, you know, at dinner and my daughter told me, you go you only live once it was like my mom telling me what to do. It was so cute."

"Then I said okay let's go and we had a great time so now I'm here," Yes, I was on stage [with Coldplay]," he added.

"It was so much fun" - Roger Federer on sharing stage with Coldplay

Roger Federer at the All England Club on Day 2 of the 2023- Wimbledon Championships.

Recalling his experience in the same interview, Roger Federer said him being on stage with Coldplay for one of their concerts was "unexpected."

The Swiss joked about thankfully not having had to sing on the stage, saying he instead helped provide the band the rhythm by using the shaker — before summing up the experience as "so much fun."

"I was on stage was Coldplay in Zurich and Switzerland so that was unexpected. I was not saying thankfully I was shaking the rhythm," Federer said. "I was giving Chris Martin and the band the rhythm. It was so much fun."

Roger Federer recently attended the ongoing 2023 Wimbledon Championships as a special guest alongside his wife Mirka. The couple was seated in the royal box at Centre Court on Day 2 of the tournament.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins

Poll : 0 votes