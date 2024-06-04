Max hikes price for its ad-free plans, change to take place immediately

HBO's streaming service Max just received a new fiscal update, as per reports by various news outlets. It has been reported that Warner Bros. Discovery has increased the prices for Max's ad-free streaming plans as of June 4, 2024.

The price hike on the streaming service comes ahead of the premiere of the highly anticipated House of the Dragon season 2 on Max. The price hike for Max affects the ad-free and ultimate ad-free streaming plans.

The price of the standard ad-free plan has been increased by $1, resulting in a change from $15.99 to $16.99 per month. Similarly, the ultimate ad-free plan (which includes 4K streaming) has also seen a $1 price hike, resulting in a change from $19.99 per month to $20.99 per month. The annual cost of the streaming service's ad-free plan has increased from $149.99 to $169.99. The new cost for the ultimate ad-free tier has increased from $199.99 to $209.99.

When will the price hike for Max take effect?

As per Warner Bros. Discovery, the price hike for the ad-free tiers of their Max streaming service will take effect starting on June 4, 2024. The price hike will affect new streaming service users, as announced by Warner Bros. Discovery. This means that any new subscriber to the streaming service will have to pay the updated prices to avail of the ad-free services.

However, users currently subscribed to the streaming service under the old price plan will continue to have access to the streaming service until the end of their subscription periods. If someone is on a monthly plan, they will have to pay the new prices in the next term. Users subscribed to the yearly plan can continue to avail themselves of the streaming benefits and only pay the updated prices once their current plan expires.

The statement from Warner Bros. Discovery reads:

“Existing subscribers will be notified 30 days in advance of their plan renewing and see price increases starting from their next billing cycle on or after Thursday, July 4, 2024. Current yearly subscribers will not see an increase until renewal.”

The price hikes for the ad-free tiers of the streaming service come after Disney Entertainment and Warner Bros. Discovery announced a Disney+, Hulu, and Max Bundle back in May 2024. The current price hike is designed to aid the profitability of the streaming service and urge price-sensitive users to opt for the ad-supported plan. The cost of the ad-supported plan remains unchanged at $9.99 per month or $99.99 for an annual subscription.

The price hike announced by Warner Bros. Discovery is expected to be followed by a $2 price hike by competitor streaming services like Peacock (as per Verge).

Many viewers currently await the release of popular titles on the streaming service, like House of the Dragon Season 2, The Penguin, My Brilliant Friend, and The S*x Lives of College Girls.