What are Dragonseeds in House of the Dragon? Explained 

HBO Max’s Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon sheds light on events that took place centuries before John Snow and Daenerys Targaryen were introduced to viewers. Focusing on the epic Dance of the Dragons, which pitted the Blacks against 'The Greens,' House of the Dragon features a captivating and action-packed narrative full of family politics, a war between the seven kingdoms, dragons, and more.

Season 1 of the series consisted of eight episodes and shed light on a range of dragons and their riders who will play a major role in the upcoming season as well. The first installment ended with the murders of Lucerys and Arrax, which means that the first major casualty of the series occurred in the final episode.

Season 2 will see not just the introduction of several other dragons and dragon riders, but will also delve into the concept of Dragonseeds, which is set to play a major role in the impending war. Dragonseeds refer to those with even part Targaryen blood, as such individuals are considered to have the capability to tame and ride dragons.

Dragonseeds in the House of the Dragon: Who are they?

As Daemon Targaryen explains several times in the series, the war will center around who has the greatest number and strongest dragons between the two. Firmly perched on her niece Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen’s side, the Blacks will undergo a search for further dragons and dragonriders in the upcoming season to take control of the situation.

Season 1 of House of the Dragon also ended with Daemon talking about how the Greens had stronger dragons under their command. Dragonseeds is nothing but a term given to dragon riders and possible dragon riders, who will be seen as having the ability and potential to command the mightiest beasts known in the seven kingdoms.

Hence, as season 1 delved towards its end into the importance of dragonriders, the term in itself will only be coined by Prince Jacaerys Velaryon, who has not yet emerged in House of the Dragon. The idea was that Dragonstone, which had been the base of operations for the Targaryens for many a century, had hundreds of people living in it with Targaryen blood.

This was due to the Targaryen custom of "The First Night," during which they would bed women from the region. The presence of Targaryen blood effectively meant that the person was in turn capable of taming and riding a dragon, which would eventually spur the Blacks to look for riders who could help them win the war.

This also comes with the obvious observation that the Blacks, who at the moment do not have the strongest dragons, still have more than the Greens. This is the most obvious advantage that will be brought home by Rhanerya’s faction.

Hence, a part of the coming war will be decided by how quickly and efficiently the Blacks are able to make use of the Dragonstone and find enough number of Dragonriders to help their cause. Moving on, the term itself has been underused in the House of the Dragon thus far.

Dragonseeds in the House of the Dragon will effectively determine the fate of many a war that will be fought out in the land of the seven kingdoms in the coming time, and Daemon’s decision to move quickly will help the Blacks garner a clear advantage. Of course, how the Greens react will also determine the sheer extent to which Queen Alicent Hightower will go to ensure that it is her offspring who stay on the throne.

With season 2 of House of the Dragon set to be released on June 16, 2024, fans do not have to wait a long time to get to the next chapter of the epic saga.