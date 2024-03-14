Why did Rhaenyra marry Daemon in House of the Dragon? Explained

One of the most highly anticipated returning television series for the 2024 calendar year is none other than season 2 of HBO’s House of the Dragon series, a prequel to their Game of Thrones show. Following a very successful and highly praised first season, it’s likely the single most anticipated season of television from HBO for the 2024 calendar year.

Much of this anticipation stems from how unexpectedly high quality the first season of House of the Dragon was, especially in light of the Game of Thrones season 8 controversy. Nevertheless, the first season wowed viewers with its depiction of the Targaryen royal family and lifestyle, as well as the various customs the Targaryens established while in power.

Likewise, one of the most confusing and disorienting plotlines from House of the Dragon’s first season for many fans stems from the marriage of Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen. With the two being each other’s niece and uncle, many fans were confused on why the two married. Thankfully, there is an answer to this which addresses both the political and romantic aspects of the decision.

House of the Dragon’s most shocking marriage yet was a shrewd act of political safeguarding

Why did Rhaenyra marry Daemon? Explained

Despite being niece and uncle to one another, Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen’s marriage in House of the Dragon’s first season is given the proper build and setup throughout the first season. From the time fans first see the pair engage with each other, Daemon is shown to be very close with Rhaenyra, even giving her a gift acquired on a recent journey. Her convincing him to relinquish the stolen dragon egg is also emblematic of how close they are.

Following an absence in each others’ lives for four years, Rhaenyra and Daemon eventually reunite and choose to experience the nightlife in King’s Landing on the Street of Silk. The pair eventually go to a brothel with the intent of exposing Rhaenyra to the pleasures of intimacy, which eventually leads to the two getting intimate with one another. However, Daemon leaves her in the brothel after being rendered impotent.

House of the Dragon season 1 then sees the two speaking with each other at the wedding feast for Rhaenyra and Laenor Velaryon, with the two even almost kissing each other. The two wouldn’t reunite until the funeral of Laena Velaryon over 10 years later. Following the funeral, the two walk on the beach together, and with Rhaenyra eventually seducing Daemon that same night.

Some time after, the two decide to wed with each other, enacting a plot to fake Laenor’s death (with his help) and likewise annul their marriage. While Rhaenyra emphasizes that she needs Daemon by her side for the political advantage it would offer, the pair are very clearly in love with each other given their above prior interactions and relationship.

In other words, one of the most shocking marriages in House of the Dragon season 1 is one born from both true love and a desire for political power. The Targaryens were also well known for marrying siblings to each other in order to keep their bloodline pure. Likewise, a marriage between uncle and niece is no less off putting or questionable in the eyes of the Targaryens, especially since the Targaryen bloodline is still being kept pure.

One could also argue that the pair’s marriage was also motivated out of a desire to not have Daemon’s brother and Rhaenyra’s father Viserys choose between the two in terms of the Iron Throne’s succession. With the pair’s marriage, they become not only a cohesive choice for Viserys, but likely one of his most preferable as well.

