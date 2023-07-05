House of Dragon season 2: Everything we know so far

The House of Dragon season 1 significantly impacted Game of Thrones fans since this spinoff is a prequel to GoT series. Season 1 of the show received immense praise, followed by the announcement about the next season in October 2022. Based on the book Fire & Blood by George R R Martin, the storyline of House of Dragon revolves around the Targaryen family.

Despite the ongoing writers’ strike, the show is definitely slated for release in 2024. Though kept under wraps, the plot is expected to come up with surprises, twists, and bigger attractions. In a statement, Ryan Condal, the showrunner, has confirmed that production has started with old and new talents as part of the crew.

To answer the speculations about how House of Dragon connects to the storyline of Game of Thrones, actor Paddy Considine hinted during a TV appearance that season 2 of the show will fall in line with the storytelling rhythms of Game of Throne while being close to Greek and Shakespearean tragedy.

What may happen in House of Dragon season 2?

The storyline of the House of Dragon is ready to move forward in season 2 (Image via HBO)

Season 1 of the show introduced the conflict concerning the iron throne. The conflict led to Lucerys’ death by Aemond during a dragon fight in the storm. Rhaenyra, who had been trying to maintain peace between the greens and the blacks, may turn revengeful after learning that Alicent’s son killed hers.

There may be a scene from the book Blood and Cheese, as confirmed by writer Sara Hess when speaking to the media. Fans waiting for real dragons in season 1 are in for a treat in the upcoming season, as Condal said there would be five new dragons.

Probable cast for House of Dragon season 2

Old and new characters make the ensemble of season 2 (Image of HBO)

Most of the main cast from season 1 will be back for this season. However, actor Paddy Considine who portrayed Viserys Targaryen, will not continue since Viserys died in the first season. The main cast who may feature in season 2 are:

Emma D’Arcy – Rhaenyra Targaryen Matt Smith – Daemon Targaryen Eve Best – Rhaenys Targaryen Ewan Mitchell – Aemond Targaryen Olivia Cooke – Alicent Hightower Steve Toussaint – Corlys Valeryon Harry Collette – Jacaerys Valeryon Fabian Frankel – Criston Cole

House of the Dragon @HouseofDragon Send a raven.



Simon Russell Beale, Freddie Fox, Gayle Rankin and Abubakar Salim have joined the cast of House of the Dragon Season 2. Send a raven. Simon Russell Beale, Freddie Fox, Gayle Rankin and Abubakar Salim have joined the cast of House of the Dragon Season 2. https://t.co/dChVN9WJE9

Some new cast members to join the second season of the House of Dragon team are:

Abubakar Salim – Alys Rivers Simon Russell Beale – Ser Simon Strong Freddie Fox – Ser Gawyne Hightower Gayle Rankin – Alys Rivers

Number of episodes and other pieces of information

Team Black @bestoftheblacks SPOILERS FOR SEASON 2 OF



Steve Toussaint (Corlys Velaryon) is currently on set to film scenes in his armor and on a boat, preparing to block any ships belonging to the Green from entering Blackwater Bay to cut off any trade from King's Landing! SPOILERS FOR SEASON 2 OF #HouseOfTheDragon Steve Toussaint (Corlys Velaryon) is currently on set to film scenes in his armor and on a boat, preparing to block any ships belonging to the Green from entering Blackwater Bay to cut off any trade from King's Landing! 🚨SPOILERS FOR SEASON 2 OF #HouseOfTheDragon 🚨Steve Toussaint (Corlys Velaryon) is currently on set to film scenes in his armor and on a boat, preparing to block any ships belonging to the Green from entering Blackwater Bay to cut off any trade from King's Landing! https://t.co/zASD2PXaIZ

The first season of House of Dragon had ten episodes, and the next season was supposed to have the same number. However, showrunner Condal looked at the bigger picture and pushed a major battle to season 3. This brought down the number of episodes for this season to eight.

Unlike the previous season, which rushed 30 years through the storyline of 10 episodes, this season will not have any time jumps. Since there are no recasts, the story moves in real-time. Condal further stated that the show's scope will get vast as wars need allegiances from other kingdoms. He also promised more “spectacle” with dragons and big wars.

westerosies @westerosies Filming Updates for ‘HOUSE OF THE DRAGON’ Season 2:



• Filming in England, Spain, & Wales

• Filming expected to wrap in October

• Summer 2024 premiere

• 8 Episode Season

• No time skips

• Season 3 already mapped out

• 5 new Dragons will appear Filming Updates for ‘HOUSE OF THE DRAGON’ Season 2: • Filming in England, Spain, & Wales• Filming expected to wrap in October • Summer 2024 premiere • 8 Episode Season• No time skips • Season 3 already mapped out• 5 new Dragons will appear https://t.co/psPMpbIYsN

Miguel Sapochnik, one of the showrunners from the previous season, has stepped down though he will remain an executive producer. This leaves Condal as the sole showrunner this season. Alan Taylor, who has directed some part of Game of Thrones, has come in as another executive producer.

Initially, speculations were rife about whether the show would run for four seasons. While there is no official confirmation from the makers, the book Fire & Blood runs to almost 800 pages, with a second volume planned, making more seasons a possibility.

The expected debut for House of Dragon season 2 is next year, with production going as scheduled. Initially, there were rumors of an April or May 2024 release. However, HBO chief Casey Bloys has hinted during an interview that the show would not be eligible for the 2024 Emmys, which means there would not be a summer release.

Fans can anticipate catching the show in late 2024 exclusively on HBO Max.

Poll : 0 votes