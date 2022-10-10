House of the Dragon episode 8 ending explained: How does X's death set up stage for finale?

The eventful eighth episode of House of the Dragon sealed the fate of one of the show's major characters, Lord Viserys. The death of Viserys marks a significant moment in the show as it sets up the beginning of the Dance of the Dragons.

Episode 8, titled The Lord of the Tides, depicted a number of pivotal events, including Viserys announcing Lucerys as heir to the throne. It is not wonder that fans are curious to find out more details about Viserys' death and its significance to the plot as the show gears up for the much-awaited grand finale.

What Lord Viserys' death means for House of the Dragon finale, and more details

In the eighth episode of House of the Dragon, Lord Viserys has all the family members gather at his house for a grand reunion dinner. Perhaps the most significant moment in the episode comes towards the end when Alicent visits Viserys, who's on his deathbed, and gives him tea.

Things take a surprising turn when Viserys mistakes Alicent for his daughter, Rhaenyra. In a shocking moment that alters the entire course of House of the Dragon's narrative, Viserys reveals to Alicent that he truly believes in Aegon's dream, something Rhaneyra asked him about the previous night. He proceeds to say,

''His dream. The Song of Ice and Fire, it is true. What he saw in the North, The Prince That Was Promised.''

Viserys further says,

"The Prince. To unite the realm against the cold and the dark, it is you. You are the one. You must do this. You must do this.''

A shocked Alicent then replies, ''I understand my king,'' before leaving the room, following which Viserys takes his final breath. This could prove to be a pivotal moment as Alicent seems to have mistaken Aegon for her son and is now set to make him Viserys' successor. She also doesn't know anything about Aegon's prophecy and the Song of Ice and Fire.

It's important to note that Alicent already had dreams of making her son the king, and now with what she understood from Viserys' last words, it only makes her determination even stronger. This will undoubtedly further complicate her equation with Rhaenyra.

What Viserys' death means for the story of House of the Dragon is that it'll now lead to the devastating Targaryen civil war that the show has been leading up to since the start. What remains to be seen is the Dance of the Dragons, which will eventually decide the rightful heir to the throne.

As per the book, Alicent doesn't reveal Viserys' death to the public for a while and desperately looks to ensure her son becomes the king before Rhaenyra is crowned the queen. She keeps Viserys' body in the room, and a few days later, when people learn about the King's death, Aegon officially becomes the heir to the throne, following which the brutal war begins.

With just two more episodes to go this season, fans can look forward to some action-packed sequences as the show heads towards an epic, bloody finale on October 23, 2022.

You can watch House of the Dragon season 1 on HBO.

