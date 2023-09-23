"The true forbidden love" - Fans go wild over Rhea Ripley cozying up to 38-year-old WWE Superstar in edited photo

Rhea Ripley's on-screen relationship with current WWE North American Champion Dominik Mysterio has often been the talk amongst fans. Recently, another superstar has entered the picture and fans went wild over Mami cozying up with Jey Uso in an edited picture.

Earlier this month, Jey Uso was moved to Monday Night RAW with the help of Cody Rhodes. After joining the red brand, Main Event Jey was offered a spot in The Judgment Day by Dominik Mysterio. Later, Finn Balor also tried to convince Uso and revealed that Mami likes him.

However, Jey declined the offer at the time and continued his singles journey on the red brand. The WWE Universe found a new couple to ship on weekly television and fans went wild when they saw Rhea Ripley cozying up with Main Event Jey Uso in an edited picture.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Fans are extremely divided over this picture as some are shipping the duo and others are not comfortable with this on-screen pairing. In reality, Ripley is engaged to AEW star Buddy Matthews and Jey Uso is a happy family man. It will be interesting to see if he joins The Judgment Day in the near future.

Rhea Ripley recently defended her Women's World Championship on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley has been the face of the women's division ever since she defeated Charlotte Flair at The Grandest Stage of Them All for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Later, The Eradicator of The Judgment Day returned to Monday Night RAW with the blue brand's title.

After a while, the company introduced the Women's World Championship and handed it to Mami, who has since dominated the roster. Raquel Rodriguez stepped up to the champion and the two feuded for weeks before they met for a title match at WWE Payback 2023.

However, Dominik Mysterio's interference allowed Mami to capitalize and defeat Raquel Rodriguez. WWE management granted Rodriguez another title match and banned the North American Champion Dominik Mysterio from ring side. In the final moments of the match, Nia Jax made her return to the company.

The Irresistible Force cost Rodriguez the match and brutally attacked Rhea Ripley while she was celebrating her victory. The landscape of the women's division has completely changed with the arrival of Nia Jax and it will be interesting to see when she goes after Rhea Ripley and her title.

What are your thoughts on the edited picture of Mami and Main Event Jey? Sound off in the comments section below.