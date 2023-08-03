House of the Dragon season 2 set leaks reveal the possible return of The Wall and the debut of Creagan Stark

The House of the Dragon season 2 is continuing its filming to release the show in the stipulated time. The popular show is filming in various locations – outdoors, and within closed as well as built-up sets. While not much is officially revealed by the makers, leaks and reports from fans give out information about the production details.

Set as a prequel series to The Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon has charted its own course of popularity, giving glimpses of unseen parts of the fantasy land. The viewers have been presented with breathtaking locations from The Game of Thrones and another such location will come up in House of the Dragon season 2.

While most of the filming is taking place inside Leavesden Studios in England, some sets are being built outdoors to film exotic locations from the story. One of the leaks provided by a fan on social media has exposed the building of one such set, depicting what looks like The Wall. This location in the plot may also hint at the entry of another character, Creagan Stark, from the story.

Disclaimer: The article may contain spoilers for the next season.

The significance of the Wall and Creagan Stark in House of the Dragon season 2

The show often has fans leaking inside news of the production. One such House of the Dragon fan who goes by the social media name “UnBoxPHD,” has posted pictures and videos that show the set built in the backlots of Leavesden Studios.

One of the sets looks like a snow-covered landscape that reminded viewers of the location of The Wall.

The Wall is an ice-covered highland that separates the cold wastelands of the high North from the Seven Kingdoms in the south. The reference to The Wall also brings in the possibility of introducing the character of Creagan Stark who is the Warden of the North.

The rumored inclusion of The Wall opens the likelihood of presenting Creagan Stark and the land of the Winterfell. Creagan was chosen to be the Warden of the North and Lord of Winterfell.

As such, he remains one of the best warriors in the Westeros. While under him the North remained peaceful, he kept a careful distance from the Wilding, The Wall, and other places beyond.

The iconic Wall is the most unforgiving and difficult terrain to ever feature in The Game of Thrones. However, it has never been shown in the House of the Dragon till now though it seems that season 2 may finally lead viewers to this arena.

The storyline in the finale episode of season 1 disclosed that Jacaerys Velaryon was supposed to fly North to take help from Creagan Stark, ruler of Winterfell.

Jacaerys was assigned this task by Rhaenyra Targaryen. According to the book by George R R Martin, Fire & Blood, Jacaerys builds allegiance with the warden of the North as well as develops a friendship with him.

In the book, Rhaenyra or Daemon never visit the North or the ice sheet of The Wall. However, House of the Dragon season 2 may include the location by showing the two new friends taking a ride in the cold landscape or visiting The Wall as the backdrop for their negotiations.

To find out exactly how The Wall is incorporated into the plot of the House of the Dragon season 2, fans may need to wait till the HBO show airs in 2024.