House of the Dragon season 2 leaks confirm a major death on the horizon

House of the Dragon season 2 is under production and snippets of news keep reaching fans via various sources. The prequel to the Game of Thrones caught the interest of viewers with its first season and a second season is eagerly awaited. However, HBO has tried to keep the making of the show as quiet as possible.

While most of the filming takes place within the confines of various studios, some scenes need to be shot in locations. It is this exposure that brings various leaks to media and fans. As the production for House of the Dragon season 2 kicked off in May 2023, Cáceres and Trujillo are two places where outdoor shoots were taking place. Both the places, chosen to represent King’s Landing, are too public to keep things under wraps.

Random people take pictures and share them on various platforms. One such leaked video and related clicks have hinted at a death sequence being filmed as per the storyline in George R R Martin’s book Fire & Blood. The sequence is a significant turn of events according to the story and the suggestive death is being filmed as per the giveaways.

Disclaimer: Spoilers ahead for viewers who have not read Fire & Blood.

Leaked Twitter posts disclose a death in the House of the Dragon season 2 storyline

𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐁𝐋𝐀𝐂𝐊𝐒 ＆ 𝐋𝐄𝐆𝐀𝐂𝐘 @theblacks_ SPOILER FOR SEASON 2 OF HOUSE OF THE DRAGON



A big cart with dried blood was seen on set in Spain where King’s Landing scenes are currently being filmed.



[After the death of Princess Rhaenys] “it was the head of the dragon Meleys, drawn through the city on a cart” SPOILER FOR SEASON 2 OF HOUSE OF THE DRAGONA big cart with dried blood was seen on set in Spain where King’s Landing scenes are currently being filmed.[After the death of Princess Rhaenys] “it was the head of the dragon Meleys, drawn through the city on a cart” ‼️ SPOILER FOR SEASON 2 OF HOUSE OF THE DRAGON ‼️A big cart with dried blood was seen on set in Spain where King’s Landing scenes are currently being filmed. [After the death of Princess Rhaenys] “it was the head of the dragon Meleys, drawn through the city on a cart” https://t.co/LhssOSc2gG

In May, some media posts emerged with images of a giant cart wrapped in blue tarpaulin in the filming location of Cáceres. By the look and size of the tarp-covered cart, fans are assuming it represents the dragon Meleys’ head. Meleys is Rhaenys Targaryen’s dragon in the story.

As per the book, in the battle for the castle of Rook’s Rest, Rhaenys and Meleys are killed by Aemond and Aegon II. Rhaenys’ body is not found as it gets lost, but as compensation, Meleys’ head is taken back to King’s Landing to prove the triumph. Viewers were expecting the event to be showcased in House of the Dragon season 2 and the leaks confirm the theory.

The image displays the scene of a huge tarp-covered cart being surrounded by armored soldiers and a melee of people. Meanwhile, a video grab from the production site showed the cart taken down a street of the set of King’s Landing by armed soldiers. The cart holds a huge object covered in blue screen material with a few stick-like protrusions.

While the blue material is set for CGI to depict what looks like the head of a dragon, the stick-like things might stand for spears piercing the animal’s head. Since this assumption falls in line with the plot of the House of the Dragon season 2, it has been a quick guess for fans.

Actors of the House of the Dragon season 2 spotted on set in Spain

A Source of Ice and Fire @asoiafsource Summary of today’s news (spoilers!)



• Olivia Cooke, Fabien Frankel, Phia Saban, Luke Tittensor, Freddie Fox, and Michelle Bonnard have all been spotted in Spain

• Video confirmation of the dragon’s head parade



Filming resumes tomorrow, the 20th, in Cáceres Summary of today’s news (spoilers!)• Olivia Cooke, Fabien Frankel, Phia Saban, Luke Tittensor, Freddie Fox, and Michelle Bonnard have all been spotted in Spain • Video confirmation of the dragon’s head paradeFilming resumes tomorrow, the 20th, in Cáceres

Some of the actors from the House of the Dragon season 2 like Olivia Cooke, Freddie Fox, and Fabian Frankel were sighted in Spain. This seemed to confirm the speculations around filming in outdoor locations. Actor Emma D’Arcy, who plays Rhaenyra Targaryen, was not seen in these locations. This again goes with the storyline since Rhaenyra will not be in King’s Landing for most of the time, this season.

After losing Lucerys and her unborn child, the newly enthroned Rhaenyra practices restraint towards the dragon-filled wars by the finale of season 1. In the House of the Dragon season 2 the queen will be ready to wage a war to avenge the death of her son.

The media exposes prove that the plot of the House of the Dragon season 2 is moving forward in the direction of the story adding to the hype and anticipation among fans. They can watch out for the HBO show in 2024.

Poll : 0 votes