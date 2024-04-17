Game of Thrones Season 1 vs. House of the Dragon Season 1: A comparative analysis of the better HBO series   

When there is a prequel to a highly popular show such as Game of Thrones, it's a given that audiences will draw comparisons between the original show and its renditions. Therefore, when House of the Dragon was first released on HBO on August 21, 2022, people were quick to compare the show's first season with the first season of GOT.

Before delving into the details of the two shows and what makes one better than the other, it must be laid out that both have several points of convergence, but are set in two different but connected timelines.

So, while GOT is based on a particular point in history in George R.R. Martin's franchise novel series, A Song of Ice and Fire, the events of the HOTD take place approximately 200 years before the events of GOT in another of Martin's novels, titled Fire & Blood.

A comparison between Game of Thrones Season 1 and House of the Dragon Season 1

Coming from the minds of the same creators, Game of Thrones season 1 and House of the Dragon season 1 are quite similar in essence yet vary in several aspects. Firstly, the writing styles adopted by the makers of the two shows vary greatly. They're also widely different in terms of the aesthetics and scenery.

Other points of divergence between the two shows are in terms of their character diversity, storyline twists, compelling characters, CGI, and captivating endings. Below is an elaborate list of these aspects.

1) Writing

There are stark differences in the writing patterns for GOT season 1 an HOtD season 1 (Image via Getty)

Although based on the writings of a common writer, Game of Thrones Season 1 and House of the Dragon Season 1 differ considerably in terms of their screenplay. While the first season of GOT leveraged all the characters of the show, granting them equal opportunities to shine, House of the Dragon season 1 only did so with a few.

For someone who has watched both shows, the differences are stark and noticeable. By the end of GOT Season 1, audiences were able to have a fair grasp of the characters' natures. However, comparatively, House of the Dragon Season 1 offered less in terms of clarity related to the characters.

2) Scenery

The sceneries were much more picturesque in House of the Dragon season 1 (Image via Instagram/Game of Thrones)

While Game of Thrones season 1 was shot at multiple locations worldwide, House of the Dragon season 1's bandwidth in terms of location was limited. This is because while the former focused on several families spread across the Seven Kingdoms, the latter primarily focused on one family, i.e., The Targaryens.

GOT Season 1 focussed on the dispute over the Iron Throne among different families that transcended local boundaries. These families were the Targaryens, the Starks, and the Lannisters. House of the Dragon season 1 followed the tale of Rhaenyra Targaryen and her claim to the throne at Dragonstone. Therefore, in terms of the scenery and the things the makers could experiment with, Game of Thrones season 1 is the big winner.

3) Character Diversity

When it comes to picking favourite characters in the two shows, GOT season 1 gives way more options than House of the Dragon season 1 does. There are a lot more characters to explore and route for in GOT season 1 when compared to HOTD season 1.

Moreover, the characters portrayed in GOT season 1 are layered and often have shades of grey, meaning they're neither completely good nor completely bad. This makes choosing more difficult and all the more interesting. On the other hand, HOTD season 1 characters are far less layered than the characters of GOT. Their intent is pretty much one-dimensional.

4) Storyline twists

Khal Drogo dies by the end of GOT season 1 (Image via Instagram/ Game of Thrones)

When the first seasons of the two shows are compared, there are a lot of differences in terms of their storyline twists. In Game of Thrones season 1, people switched sides in the blink of an eye. Someone who appeared to be good in the first few episodes of the show ended up being evil. There were also more sudden deaths.

In comparison, House of the Dragon season 1 seemed to underline the intentions of all the characters from the beginning without leaving room for speculation. There are also fairly fewer deaths in the show as compared to GOT season 1.

5) Compelling characters

Ned Stark was one of the most beloved characters in GOT season 1 (Image via Instagram/Eddard Stark)

While Game of Thrones Season 1 had compelling characters like Ned Stark, House of the Dragon season 1 had pretty significant female characters that drive the narrative of the story further. Despite being a good character to look forward to, Ned Stark was assassinated in episode 9 of the first season. However, in House of the Dragon season 1, all the female characters of substance were successful in making it past the season finale.

6) CGI

When it comes to the use of CGI, House of the Dragon season 1 uses it much more than Game of Thrones season 1. This is because HOTD season 1 is entirely focused on the Targaryen family who deal with Dragons. Therefore, several scenes in the show feature dragons and their dragonriders riding them.

In GOT season 1, although dragons and the Tragaryens occupy a considerable portion of the narrative, the story chronicles several other characters who do not own a dragon nor can they ride one. This requires less CGI work than is required in GOT season 1.

7) Captivating endings

GOT season 1 has a far more captivating end than HOtD season 1 (Image via Instagram/daenerys.edits)

When it comes to the ending of GOT season 1 and House of the Dragon season 1 there are many discrepancies. While GOT season 1 ended with a moment of valor, House of the Dragon ended with a moment of grief. In the final episode of GOT season 1 Viserys dies and Daenerys becomes the Mother of the Dragons. While, at the end of House of the Dragon season 1, Luke, Rhaenyra's son, dies.

House of the Dragon season 2 is set to be released on June 16, 2024, on HBO and HBO Max.

