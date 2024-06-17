How is Cregan Stark related to Game of Thrones’ Ned Stark? Details of the newest House of the Dragon character explored

The wait for House of the Dragon Season 2 is finally over. The long-awaited second season returned to screens on June 16, 2024, as it delves into the brewing battle between Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) and Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney).

One of the most notable additions in season 2 of House of the Dragon is Cregan Stark (played by Tom Taylor). Although Cregan Stark has a small role in the first episode of the new season titled Son for a Son, his appearance marks the beginning of a long-standing history between the Targaryens and the fabled House Stark of the North.

The first episode sees Cregan Stark and Jacerys Targaryen (Harry Collett) strike a pact where the young Stark promises his allegiance to Rhaenyra Targaryen in the upcoming war against Aegon II Targaryen. Fans will be delighted to know that Cregan Stark is related to the famous Game of Thrones character Ned Stark. The honorable leader of House Stark with whom viewers got familiarized in season 1 of Game Thrones is the great-great-great-great grandson of Cregan Stark, who is introduced in House of the Dragon.

Disclaimer: This article contains some spoilers for House of the Dragon season 2 episode 1

How is Cregan Stark from House of the Dragon season 2 related to Ned Stark?

Tom Taylor as Cregan Stark (image via YouTube/GameofThrones)

Cregan Stark is introduced in House of the Dragon season 2 as the Lord of Winterfell. He heads the House of Stark and welcomes Jaehaerys Targaryen to the fabled North.

The Starks were generally absent from the first season of the show with only Rickon Stark making a brief appearance to swear his loyalty to a young Rhaenyra. Cregan took on the title of the Lord of Winterfell upon the death of his father Rickon. However, Cregan had to fight his uncle Bennard for the throne who sat as regent when Cregan was still younger.

The young and fierce Lord of Winterfell is the ancestor of the great Ned Stark from the Game of Thrones. Ned is Cregan's direct descendant. Cregan's third wife Lynara Stark bore him the next Lord of Winterfell, named Bandon Stark. Brandon Stark's line eventually led to Rickard Stark, who is the father of Ned Stark.

Even Jon Snow and Cregan Stark are linked directly. Given that Rickard Stark is the great-great-great-grandson of Cregan, Lyanna Stark is thus a direct descendant of Cregan. This makes Cregan Stark the five-time great-grandfather of Jon Snow.

As per George R.R. Martin's novel Fire & Blood, the pact between Jacerys and Cregan came to be known as the fabled pact of Ice and Fire. In the first episode of the new season of House of the Dragon, Cregan takes Jacerys around the Wall and Winterfell. As per the novel, Jace also promised to marry his firstborn daughter to the eldest male heir of Cregan. The novel also suggests that Cregan played a major role in instilling a Targaryen heir to the throne after the conflict between Rhaneyra and Aemond II.

More about House of the Dragon season 2

The previous season of House of the Dragon ended with Rhaenyra's younger son Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) getting murdered by the dragon Vhaegar, ridden by Aemond Tagrayen (Ewan Mitchell). With tensions already high due to the struggle for the ascension of the Iron Throne after the death of Viserys I (Paddy Considine), the death of Lucerys prompts Rhaenyra to start planning for an all-out war.

The first episode of the new season already saw battle plans being prepared by both sides of the faction. Queen Alicient Hightower (Olivia Cooke) is desperate for her son Aemond II to sit on the Iron Throne while Rhaenyra has to remind some people that they swore loyalty to her when her father named her heir to the throne.

House of the Dragon Season 2 is currently available for streaming on Max.