House of The Dragon is a TV series created by Ryan Condal and George R.R. Martin for HBO. It is a prequel to David Benioff and D. B. Weiss's Game of Thrones (2011-19) and is based on George RR Martin’s book Fire and Blood.

HBO describes dragons as fierce creatures central to the Targaryens' power in House of The Dragons. This HBO original series, set 200 years before Game of Thrones, revolves around House Targaryen.

Season one focuses on a war within the house, where two siblings fight for the throne. The show stars Milly Alcock, Ewan Mitchell, Matt Smith, and Olivia Cooke, among others.

House of the Dragon season 2 is going to premiere on June 16, 2024.

Trending

5 reasons why Dragons steal the show in House of the Dragon

1) Vhagar's Rage

Vhagar the queen of all dragons (Image by HBO)

In the season one finale, Aemond and Lucerys are seen in a dragon fight, that kills both Lucerys and his dragon Arrax. In the books, Aemond planned to kill Lucerys but in the series, we can see that although Aemond had no intention of killing Lucerys. He was unable to control Vhagar, and even Lucerys was seen in trouble while controlling Arrax.

Both Aemond and Vhagar did not have a lot of experience when it came to controlling a dragon, especially Aemond who was trying to control the biggest dragon in Westeros. When Arrax attacks Vhagar, Vhagar takes his revenge and doesn’t listen to Aemond. This shows how a dragon cannot be tamed as they respond to their instincts.

'A dragon is not a slave' as Daenerys Targaryen had said in GOT.

2) The Bigger the dragon the better

Balerion The Black Dread (Image by HBO)

The dragons have been impressive not only when it comes to their backstory but also their sizes in the House of the Dragon. The bigger the dragon, the more scarier and powerful it is.

Vhagar is the biggest and oldest dragon, who has not only fought innumerable battles but also has mothered other dragons. Next comes Vermithor, the second largest one. In the books, Vermithor was a ferocious dragon, who tore his enemy apart before dying.

Sheepstealer, Silver Wing, Dreamfyre, Caraxes, Meleys, Syrax, Sunfyre, Tesarion, Vermax, and Seasmoke are other dragons, who are known for their enormous looks and menacing capabilities.

3) The Targareyens rule because of the dragons

The Fire and Blood logo (Image by Max)

The Targaryens, who were originally from Valeria, won the major wars in Kingslanding with the help of dragons. They built the city of Valeria with the help of dragon fire and magic. After the Doom of Valeria, they were the only surviving dragonlord families, thanks to the vision of Daenys the dreamer, who foresaw the disaster and moved to Dragonstone with her family.

The Targarenys, who are known to be formidable warriors, are nothing without their dragons. They only ride the dragon and believe they are in control, but in reality, the power belongs to her dragons, who are what make the Targaryen kings and warriors.

4) Cannibal can be the show-stealer

Cannibal is a black dragon with green eyes ( Image by @alex_fj2022/Instagram)

Cannibal is the biggest and most untamed dragon on Dragonrock, and he has never stayed in captivity, as we know from the books. He has been living on the island even before the Targareyns arrived and is one of the four dragons who have survived the Dance of the Dragons, after which he vanished.

He only eats other dragons and is mostly hibernating. Cannibal feasts on dragon eggs, dead and newborn dragons. If the showmakers show Cannibal in season 2, he will be the show-stealer, being bigger than Balerion and Vhaegar. His wildness and massivity will be something that will enthrall House of the Dragon and GOT fans.

5) The Dragon that can tip the scales

Vermithor the Bronze Fury (Image by HBO)

Vermithor the Bronze Fury, who was ridden by Jaehaerys Targaryen is now riderless after the king's death. Jaehaerys I had also rode Vermithor to Winterfell. During the Dance of The Dragons, Vermithor was 100 years old already.

He is the largest and oldest dragon after Vhaegar and who can possibly take Vhaegar down and tip the scales, because dragons have scales. At the end of season one, Daemon is seen taking care of him in Dragon Rock. Daemon goes to visit Vermithor, who blasts fire over him but later calms down when Daemon stares into his eyes.

Buckle up! House of the Dragon season 2 is going to premiere on June 16, 2024, on HBO.