Is the Vhagar dragon replica on the Empire State Building real? Promotion for House of the Dragon season 2 goes all out

House of the Dragon season 2 premiered on HBO and Max on Sunday, June 16, 2023, at 9 pm ET. Right before the show was aired, a 270-foot installation of a Vhagar replica was seen on the top of the Empire State Building to celebrate the coming of season 2 of House of The Dragon. The Vhagar replica is real.

On Sunday, this enormous inflatable dragon encircled the Empire State Building. It is a part of HBO's promotion for House of the Dragon season 2. It appears that HBO does not want to leave any stone unturned in the promotion of the show.

The official Game of Thrones page on X tweeted about this promotion stunt and wrote:

"Look up, New York City. Vhagar has landed. #TeamGreen #RaiseYourBanners. #HOTD premieres tonight on @StreamOnMax"

The official Empire State Building tweeted about the same on X and wrote:

"The Queen of the Dragons has arrived."

House of the Dragon created by Ryan Condal and George R.R. Martin is a prequel to the popular TV Game of Thrones (2011-2019). The show is based on the parts of the book Fire and Blood (2018).

Before House of the Dragon season 2 could premiere, the show was renewed for a third season, as confirmed by HBO.

House of The Dragon promotion by HBO uses both CGI and real stunts

CGI-based marketing for House of The Dragon

Previously, HBO had draped buildings with the show banners as a part of its PR stunt. There were banners of the Green seen on Brooklyn Bridge in New York City in viral clips on the internet.

The official Game of Thrones page on X tweeted about the same and wrote:

"The Brooklyn Bridge has been claimed for King Aegon II."

HBO, in the circulating clips, appeared to have hung banners on Manhattan Bridge, about which they tweeted on X and wrote:

"The Manhattan Bridge is for those loyal to Queen Rhaenyra. #TeamBlack #RaiseYourBanners"

Banners were also allegedly hung in San Juan De Gaztelugatxe and Càceres in Spain, as well as in Chapultepec Castle in Mexico. On the Empire State Building previously, banners of the Green were apparently hung. The official Empire State Building page on X tweeted about the same and said:

"Empire State Building stands for the King. Come and take a seat on the Iron Throne and declare your allegiance to #TeamGreen"

However, HBO did not obtain approval to place these banners everywhere. The truth is there were no banners hung by them. With the aid of CGI, they are only images and videos that are meant to look realistic.

The Iron Throne on the Empire State Building and The Blacks claiming the Rockefeller Center is real and not CGI-generated

A real Iron Throne has been placed at the Empire State Building as a part of the promotional campaign. A few cast members of the show were also seen in the Empire State Building previously to claim the building, which is now home to the Greens.

The Blacks have meanwhile claimed the Rockefeller Center in New York City with their banners hung all around the historic building. As a marketing stunt, HBO has allowed fans to create their own House of the Dragon posters by clicking a selfie and choosing what side they are on.

There has also been new merch on the HBO WB shop for the House of the Dragon season 2.

Who is Vhagar in House of the Dragon?

Vhagar is the second largest dragon of House Targaryen. During Aegon’s conquest, she was ridden by Visenya Targaryen. Laena Velaryon was married to Daemon Targaryen, after which Laena got herself killed by Vhagar's fire as seen in the show. Following that, Aemond claimed Vhagar.

During Dance of the Dragons, Vhagar is almost as large as Balerion. To date, Vhagar has been ridden by Visenya Targaryen, Baelon Targaryen, Aemond Targaryen, and Laeona Velaryon.

Where can you watch House of The Dragon season 2?

You can stream House of the Dragon Season 2 on Max (Image by @houseofthedragonhbo/Instagram)

House of the Dragon season 2 premiered on the HBO TV channel and will later stream on Max on Sunday, June 16 at 9 pm ET. The first episode of season 2 that aired on Sunday is titled A Son for a Son.

The official logline of the first episode of House of the Dragon season 2 reads as:

"Westeros is on the brink of a bloody civil war as the Green and Black Councils take up arms for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively."

House of the Dragon season 2 will have a total of eight episodes. New episodes will be released every Sunday on HBO and Max.

