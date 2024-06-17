House of the Dragon season 2 premiere review: How good is the GOT prequel's awaited return?

After what seems to be many winters, House of the Dragon has finally returned with all its glory to the TV screens and streaming platforms around the world, bringing back the long-awaited follow-up to the previous season's intense ending. Kicking off with the first episode on June 16, 2024, the series took us right back to the heart of Westeros, which is also on the brink of perhaps the greatest war, that is, a war of dragons.

As most fans would remember, the previous season ended with Rhaenyra's (played by Emma D'Arcy) younger son getting murdered by Vhaegar and its rider Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell), which also solidified that an inevitable, and needless to say very bloody, war was on the way.

House of the Dragon did not waste much time getting to the aniticipated part in the second season's premiere, effectively even deepening the effects of a battle and giving further reason to both sides. The episode also functioned as an elongated teaser, which focused many of its resources on the preparation for war rather than going all out on the action front.

This also brought back the memories of the heavy political game that dominated the first season of the show and made it stand out from its popular precursor, Game of Thrones.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers and the writer's opinion.

House of the Dragon season 2 premiere lets viewers pick a side, much like they promised in the teasers

House of the Dragon season 2 came after a brilliant marketing campaign, which seemed to split the two sides of the civil war into ideological and symbolic blocks. This also helped set up some great CGI campaigns across New York, which attracted a lot of attention.

The first episode of the post-Lucerys era was no different. It seemed to ideologically challenge fans into picking a side, with no side showing why it is better than the other. There is no Jon Snow with his high ground, Rob Stark with his determination, or Danaerys fighting for her birthright. Rather, the premiere of House of the Dragon season 2 shows a war for what a war should be deceit, hatred, and bad blood.

The opening sequence of the episode gives fans a long-awaited reunion with the bleak winter landscape of the North, something that has been an integral part of the Game of Thrones universe from the very beginning. The series introduces Lord Cregan Stark (Tom Taylor) at the very beginning, giving a tour of the 700-foot ice wall and its prophecized dangers to Jace (Harry Collett), who had come to ask for his help in the upcoming war.

The first half of the episode almost entirely deals with the political planning that goes behind a war. Both sides try to consolidate power and be prepared for whatever lies ahead. After the murder of Lucerys, there is a certain added bleakness to the show, which starkly mirrors the writing style of George R.R. Martin's Fire and Blood. In a way, this episode is more true to the novel than the past season, however, it also comes with its share of contradictions.

As the episode of House of the Dragon progresses further, it launches into a more dynamic direction, with Rhaenyra's brief return to the screen hinting at some hitback from the side for Lucerys' death. It ultimately culminates in a tense finale, which is enough to remind fans why they are so in love with this acclaimed HBO drama.

The final sequence adapts one of the most harrowing parts of Fire and Blood as it delves into the murder of young Jaehaerys while he sleeps at the hands of the two assassins, Blood and Cheese. Though this scene was changed significantly in the screen adaptation, it caps off a perfect premiere with a shocking ending that we all have come to expect from George R.R. Martin's famous works.

Of course, this ending also means that the road ahead is long, and with seven more episodes remaining, there should be no shortage of drama in the near future.

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 1 is currently streaming on HBO Max. The subsequent episodes will drop every Sunday in the following weeks. Stay tuned for more updates.