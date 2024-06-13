HBO confirms Season 3 for 'House of the Dragon' before Season 2 premiere

HBO has confirmed a third season for House of the Dragon even before the premiere of its second season, in response to the show's tremendous success. Season 2, set to debut on June 16, will delve deeper into the tumultuous history of the Targaryen dynasty, promising fans spectacular battles, political intrigue, and dramatic storytelling.

Following a short video, the official tweet by the House of The Dragon stated on June 13, 2024,

"The Dance of the Dragons continues. #HouseOfTheDragon has been renewed for Season 3 on @StreamOnMax."

Co-created by Ryan Condal and George R.R. Martin, author of Game of Thrones, the series has been a hit, boasting the largest premiere audience for any original series on HBO and HBO Max (now Max). HBO's early renewal reflects the show's critical acclaim and massive viewership.

House of the Dragon season 2 will continue to explore the Targaryen civil war. Returning cast members include Fabien Frankel, Tom Glynn-Carney, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans, and Ewan Mitchell.

House of the Dragon season 3 is on the way as HBO confirms

HBO's statement from programming and drama series chief Francesca Orsi states about the monumental effort put into season 2, in a press release,

"George, Ryan, and the rest of our incredible executive producers, cast, and crew, have reached new heights with the phenomenal second season."

Further, he mentioned,

"We are in awe of the dragon-sized effort the entire team has put into the creation of a spectacular season two, with a scope and scale that is only rivaled by its heart."

Stating the thrill of the announcement, Orsi says,

"We could not be more thrilled to continue the story of House Targaryen and watch this team burn bright again for season three."

The show, based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, depicts the Targaryen family history in Westeros, set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. The narrative intricately weaves together the personal and political conflicts that led to the Targaryen civil war.

With a strong ensemble cast, including newcomers including Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower and Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong, House of the Dragon season 2 is set to be as compelling as its predecessor.

The combination of veteran actors and fresh talent promises to add depth and intrigue to the unfolding saga. The returning cast, including Matt Smith and Emma D’Arcy, ensures continuity and a deeper exploration of their characters’ arcs.

House of the Dragon's success is further evidenced by its critical acclaim. The series has been nominated for nine Emmys, including Outstanding Drama Series, and has won two Golden Globes, including Best Drama TV Series for its first season. These accolades reflect the show’s ability to deliver high-quality storytelling and production.