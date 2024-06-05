House of the Dragon: Why didn't Aegon want to be king?

With HBO Max’s Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon returning for season 2 on June 16, 2024, some questions from the show’s debut season need clarification.

The 10-episode season 1 had many defining moments, particularly the precursor to the Targaryen Civil War. Also known as the “Dance of the Dragons,” it was the major civil war in the Seven Kingdoms’ history, during which two rival factions of the House of Targaryen, the Greens and the Blacks, embarked on a royal succession war.

While Rhaenyra Targaryen was named heir to the Iron Throne early in House of the Dragon season 1, Aegon’s mother, Alicent Hightower, and his grandfather, Otto, claimed that he was the “true heir” after King Viserys Targaryen died. This started the rivalry between the half-siblings and the chaos in the Seven Kingdoms, which is expected to be featured more in season 2.

Alicent and Otto are in a mad dash to search for Aegon so he can assume the crown. However, Aegon didn’t want to take the responsibility of running his kingdom as he wasn’t raised to carry such a burden, nor did he believe that the late King liked him.

Though he was crowned in the end, Aegon was a reluctant ruler, and it was the very same reason he was out on the run in King’s Landing and didn’t want to return to the Red Keep. He had to be dragged back by his brother and the Kingsguard before his coronation.

Why didn’t Prince Aegon want to be king in House of the Dragon?

Prince Aegon is a conundrum as most Game of Thrones characters normally plot their way early on in their life to, no matter what, sit on the Iron Throne and rule the Seven Kingdoms. But early in episode 9 of the debut season, Aegon explicitly mentioned to his brother Aemond that he didn’t want to be King because he didn’t want the “duties of the king.”

Prince Aegon in House of the Dragons (Image via @houseofthedragonhbo/ Instagram)

As seen in the first season of House of the Dragon, the prince likes to indulge, whether it’s wine, women, or debauchery to statecraft. Ruling a kingdom is far from the lifestyle he has led throughout the series. However, Aegon’s distaste to follow the footsteps of the late King Viserys goes beyond simply enjoying the pleasures of life.

On the way to his coronation, during which he literally had to be dragged back to the Red Keep, Aegon’s mask slipped off, and he shared why he didn’t want to be king. He admits that he wasn’t cut out of it as he was never trained to carry such a huge responsibility because his father never liked him.

Of all the characters in the series, the only person who ever thought Aegon could be king was his mother. King Viserys had already chosen Princess Rhaenyra as the heir to the throne, which is a fact that the realm had already accepted. So, despite Aegon being the firstborn son, he was never groomed to be a king. Instead, he spent his entire life having fun and being promiscuous, with no responsibility to fulfill in sight.

King Aegon II (Image via @houseofthedragonhbo/ Instagram)

Also, saying that King Viserys never liked him was a fair retaliation on the prince’s part, as the late king favored his named successor over his other children. In the series, King Viserys was hardly ever seen spending time with Aegon or his other children with Alicent, except when they were young.

Simply put, his low self-esteem, his growing up in luxury, his never-taking-any-responsibility attitude, and his feeling wholly incapable of ruling a kingdom led Aegon to reject the idea of becoming king.

What made Aegon change his mind about becoming king?

While he was reluctant to the very day of his coronation, sulking and moaning to Alicent about “duty,” Aegon II had no choice but to attend the coronation and officially become the king in the eyes of the people of King’s Landing.

Finally crowned, he experienced admiration from the smallfolk, something that he never received from his father or mother. For someone who felt unloved by his parents growing up, the attention and cheering from his people made Aegon II start to warm up to the idea of being king.

Another key factor that changed Aegon II’s mind about becoming king in House of the Dragon is the catspaw dagger. It’s one of King Viserys’ most prized possessions and represents an important connection to Aegon, The Conqueror in his dream.

Seeing his name “Aegon” engraved in the dagger, he believed it a clear sign that his father had chosen him to carry the crown.

Rhaenyra Targaryen (Image via @houseofthedragonhbo/ Instagram)

But like his mother, Aegon II had misunderstood the engraving as they didn’t know of “The Song of Fire and Ice” prophecy. The name actually refers to Aegon, The Conqueror, who is The Prince That Was Promised.

However, he was not aware of all these. In his mind, he believed the king had chosen him over his half-sister, so he later embraced being king. But, it didn’t change the fact that he was unprepared to take on the role and responsibility of being one.

What happened to Aegon after he was crowned?

In the books, Aegon II's becoming the king and succeeding his father on the Iron Throne officially starts the civil war, which tears the kingdom in two. It was the first full-scale civil war. Targaryens fought Targaryens, and the family gets divided between the two claimants to the throne: Aegon II, supported by the Greens, and Rhaenyra, supported by the Blacks.

However, in the season 1 finale, the chaos hasn’t started yet, but war is imminent. The final scene shows the precursor of the Dance of the Dragons as battle lines are further drawn between the two rival factions.

The second season of House of the Dragon anticipates more rivalry between Aegon II and Rhaenyra at the heart of the House Targaryen Civil War. Episode 1 of the second installment of the series is coming to HBO and Max on June 16.