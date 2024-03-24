House of the Dragon: Does Rhaenyra become queen of the Seven Kingdoms? Fate of the Targaryen princess explored

The destiny and pursuit of the Iron Throne by the Targaryen princess Rhaenyra has enthralled viewers in House of the Dragon. The main character of the series, Rhaenyra, sets out on a quest to become queen of the Seven Kingdoms, and takes over the throne for a short while.

She faces fierce competition from Aegon II despite her reputation for challenging gender norms. A key aspect of her disastrous death is portrayed by the dragon Sunfyre in George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood.

It is expected that House of the Dragon season two will delve deeper into exploring the end of her life. Rhaenyra is portrayed by Emma D'Arcy, and Lord Corlys Velaryon, the man she loves, is portrayed by Steve Toussaint.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for House of the Dragon. Reader discretion is advised.

Was Rhaenyra ever the queen of the Seven Kingdoms? What happened to her?

Rhaenyra Targaryen, who is named as King Viserys I's heir in House of the Dragon, briefly takes over as the ruler of the Seven Kingdoms. However, several challenges come up during her six-month reign.

This included the Dance of the Dragons civil war, sexism, political intrigues, and social unrest. Rhaenyra battles against widespread sexism and treachery to maintain her authority. She eventually meets a tragic end at the hands of her rival, Aegon II.

Rhaenyra dies at the end of season one as Aegon III, her son, watches on. Despite her brief reign, the Targaryen dynasty and the future of the realm are significantly shaped by her sons, Aegon III and Viserys II.

What dragon kills Rhaenyra in House of the Dragon?

The Dance of the Dragons civil war on House of the Dragon led to Rhaenyra's death. Sunfyre receives orders from Aegon II to attack Rhaenyra, following which, Sunfyre murders Rhaenyra, which leads to her half-brother's death.

The turning point highlights the gravity of the power struggles within the Targaryen dynasty and the high stakes linked with the Iron Throne quest. Due to Sunfyre's involvement in Rhaenyra's demise, her chaotic reign came to an unlucky end, emphasizing the destructive nature of dragons in Westeros.

Does Aegon become king after killing Rhaenyra Targaryen?

Yes, following the death of Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon, Aegon II Targaryen is crowned king. Following Rhaenyra's demise, Aegon II ascends to the throne and assumes the role of King of the Seven Kingdoms. After eliminating his closest rival, Aegon II took the throne, despite the chaos and bloodshed that marked the beginning of his reign.

Aegon II Targaryen murders Rhaenyra Targaryen because of personal grievances, power struggles, and succession issues. Following confusion on King Viserys I's deathbed, Aegon takes the throne, leading to a fierce contest for the crown with Rhaenyra.

Because of the divided allegiance within the realm, Rhaenyra poses a threat to Aegon's authority, which is why he feels compelled to eliminate her. His flaws, which include cruelty, recklessness, and a lack of devotion to the throne, also have an impact on him.

House of the Dragon season 2 will be available for streaming on HBO Max, beginning June 16, 2024.