House of the Dragon season 2: Every house that is loyal to Rhaenyra and the Blacks 

In House of the Dragon season 2, the rivalry between the Blacks and the Greens grows as Rhaenyra Targaryen secures her claim to the Iron Throne. Led by Rickon Stark, House Stark teams up with House Velaryon to create a powerful coalition against their rivals.

This includes important members like Jacaerys Velaryon, Baela, and Rhaena Targaryen, who join forces with Rhaenyra. The power struggles and battles that take place during the turbulent Dance of the Dragons civil war are heavily influenced by these houses and many other supporters from various regions.

Their devotion to Rhaenyra and the Blacks creates the conditions for the epic saga of House of the Dragon season 2's dramatic encounters, political intrigue, and dragon rider conflict. House of the Dragon season 2 is expected to release in summer 2024.

Houses supporting Rhaenyra and the Blacks in House of the Dragon season 2

A variety of supporters from different regions, including House Velaryon of the Crownlands and House Stark from the North, play important roles and are each represented by a unique coat of arms.

The houses that support Rhaenyra and the Blacks during the battle in House of the Dragon season 2 are indicated in the table below:

House Lord/Lady Region Coat of Arms Velaryon Lord Corlys Velaryon Driftmark Sea-green and silver seahorse on sea green Celtigar Lord Bartimos Celtigar Claw Isle Red crabs on white Massey Lord Gormon Massey Stonedance Red saltire on white with four white crosses Bar Emmon Lord Bar Emmon Sharp Point Quartered purple and white with three silver fish Darklyn Lord Gunthor Darklyn Duskendale Black bat on gold Yronwood Ser Gyles Yronwood Dorne Black portcullis grill on red with gold rivets Bracken Lord Humfrey Bracken Stone Hedge Red stallion on silver Largent Ser Luthor Largent Crownlands White escutcheon with two blue chevrons and a gold coin Staunton Lord Staunton Rook's Rest Black and gold diamonds

House Stark stood with their kin as Team Black and sent men to support Rhaenyra in her claim to the Iron Throne. This showed support for Rhaenyra and the Blacks. Corlys Velaryon led House Velaryon declared for Team Black, offering Rhaenyra control of the Narrow Sea in exchange for their formidable fleet.

Important houses in House of the Dragon, such as Velaryon and Celtigar, supported Rhaenyra and the Blacks, showing their loyalty with their distinctive coat of arms. The complex political backdrop of the Targaryen civil war had been heightened by the noble houses' separate sigils and firm commitments.

Everything to know about the Black Council and Coronation of Rhaenyra

Rhaenyra Targaryen forms the Black Council, an important faction in House of the Dragon, during the turbulent Dance of the Dragons civil war. This council, which provides political support and strategic direction in the fight against the Greens, firmly believes that Rhaenyra is the rightful heir to the Iron Throne.

A pivotal moment in the power struggle in Westeros is marked by Rhaenyra's coronation, which was planned with the help of powerful people like Ser Steffon Darklyn and establishes her as the legitimate Queen. These occasions prepared the audience for House of the Dragon season 2's intense political gamesmanship, alliances, and betrayals.

Rhaenyra Targaryen's dragon riders

Throughout her storyline, House of the Dragon character Rhaenyra Targaryen has had multiple dragon riders. At first, Princess Rhaenyra rode on a massive yellow-scaled dragon named Syrax. She later bonded to her son Jacaerys Velaryon and rode Meleys, also known as the Red Queen and Vermax.

These dragons demonstrated the importance of dragon riders in the Targaryen heritage by playing pivotal roles in conflicts and political schemes. One of the most important events of the Dance of the Dragons in 129 AC was the Red Sowing event, also called the Sowing of the Seeds. It involved claims to riderless dragons made by a variety of people, including descendants of the Targaryen bastards.

There was bloodshed as a result of this incident, leaving 48 people burned or maimed and 16 people dead. Interestingly, four of the six unclaimed dragons formed bonds with riders, and as a result, characters such as Hugh Hammer, Ulf the White, Addam of Hull, and Nettles became dragon riders or "dragonseeds."

House of the Dragon season 2 is set to premiere in early summer 2024 on HBO Max.