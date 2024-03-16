House of the Dragon: Why did Aegon marry Helaena? Explained

As a calculated move to bolster their claim to the Iron Throne and keep control of their dragons, Alicent set up Aegon's marriage to Helaena in House of the Dragon. To ensure that their children would be true Targaryens with Valyrian features and to strengthen their Valyrian bloodline, this marriage was crucial.

Aegon wanted to ensure his lineage and avoid any problems with other noble houses, especially in the run-up to the Dance of the Dragons, so he married Helaena. In addition, it was common for Targaryen families to marry their siblings to preserve their unique bloodline and consolidate power within the family. Their heirs would have the desired Valyrian features thanks to this.

House of the Dragon explores the complex past and internal conflicts of the Targaryen family, taking viewers on an engrossing voyage into the realm of House Targaryen 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

Do Aegon and Helaena get married in House of the Dragon?

To preserve their bloodline's purity and retain control over their dragons, the Targaryen family has a tradition of having internal marriages.

This includes the union of Aegon and Helaena. The marriage has a big impact on the Targaryen civil war that is portrayed in House of the Dragon, even though Aegon was initially reluctant to get married.

Why does Helaena not like being touched by Alicient?

Possibly because of her prophecy and Alicent's history of neglect, Helaena dislikes Alicent's touch. Perhaps because she sees past or future misdeeds when touched, Helaena, who has cryptic prophecies and dragon dreams, appears to shrink away from her mother.

Alicent's challenging relationships with her children, which were marked by manipulation and coldness, may be the cause of this rejection of affection. The show makes insinuations about Helaena's animosity toward Alicent, who she believes mistreated her, for arranging her marriage to her brother.

Does Helaena Targaryen have powers?

One of Helaena Targaryen's powers in House of the Dragon is her ability to predict the future. Her prophetic remarks, which appear to foresee future events, are hints of this supernatural ability throughout the series.

For instance, she cautions against having to "close an eye" before learning to ride a dragon.

Prophetic abilities are among the distinctive qualities of the Targaryen lineage, descended from forebears such as Aegon the Conqueror and Daenys the Dreamer, who also experienced premonitory dreams. Helaena's abilities enhance her persona and contribute to the ethereal qualities found in House of the Dragon.

Are Aemond and Helaena close?

The portrayal of Aemond and Helaena as having a close relationship in House of the Dragon has fans wondering what kind of bond they share. There are hints of a deeper connection between the siblings throughout the series through subtle exchanges and moments.

For example, Aemond protects Helaena and shows concern for her in a variety of circumstances. Aemond's responses to Helaena's behavior and his gestures in her direction, among other exchanges, suggest a closeness between them that goes beyond ordinary sibling relationships.

How many children did Helaena and Aegon have?

In the House of the Dragon, Helaena and Aegon were parents to three children. First to be born were twins, Jaehaerys and Jaehaera, and then their youngest son, Prince Maelor.

All three of these children are important to the plot of the Targaryen family.

