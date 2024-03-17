Does the Cannibal dragon survive House of the Dragon season 2? Every dragon's fate explored

As fans eagerly anticipate the release of House of the Dragon season 2, they wonder about the fate of the dragons featured in the series. Among these dragons, the Cannibal stands out as a mysterious and untamed creature, leaving many wondering what role it will play in the title.

The Dance of the Dragons, a realm-wide civil war, that will feature in season 2, sees the demise of numerous dragons. While the Cannibal dragon survives the events of the Dance of Dragons, there are also a few other dragons that live and viewers will potentially get to see them in House of the Dragon season 2.

Every dragon that survived Dance of the Dragons

At the onset of the series, and in George R. R. Martin's book, there were initially 20 thriving dragons. However, as the war progresses, the majority of them perish in battle, leaving only four remaining by the conclusion of the conflict in 131AC.

The Cannibal

Rumors among Dragonstone's smallfolk suggest that the Cannibal predates Targaryen colonization, potentially making him one of the oldest dragons in Westeros.

Known for feasting on dragons and their kin on Dragonstone, the Cannibal defies extinction during the tumultuous era of the Dance of the Dragons. Despite being a wild dragon, none attempt to tame him, leaving him riderless throughout the conflict. He later vanishes and his fate after the dragon wars remains a mystery.

Sheepstealer

Similar to the Cannibal, Sheepstealer also invokes terror as an untamed dragon on Dragonstone. Despite numerous attempts by others to tame him, Sheepstealer remains fiercely independent until Nettles wins him over with a unique approach involving freshly slaughtered sheep.

Together, they participate in pivotal battles before disappearing from the war scene following accusations of betrayal.

Silverwing

Once ridden by Alysanne, Silverwing, a Targaryen dragon, maintains her autonomy throughout the Dance. Claimed by a man-at-arms named Ulf the White, Silverwing plays a crucial role in battles but ultimately remains riderless after Ulf's demise.

She then retreats to the northwest of the Reach, where she continues to roam freely.

Morning

Morning is among the four dragons that endures the family conflict known as the kin strife. Lady Rhaena, Morning's rider, witnesses her birth during the war while they are in the Vale of Arryn.

In House of the Dragon season 1, Lady Rhaena, the daughter of Daemon, is depicted without a dragon companion. According to the lore, Lady Rhaena, along with her half-brother Joffrey Velaryon and his dragon Tyraxes, are sent to the Vale of Arryn for their safety.

At the end of the dance, Lady Jeyne Arryn, Lady Rhaena, and Morning make their way to King's Landing. Morning then flies overhead, leaving the people of the capital overjoyed before she makes a lair in the Dragonpit.

When did the dragons go extinct?

All known dragons met their demise in Westeros shortly after the Dance of the Dragons, with the last known dragon egg hatching in 153AC. However, this hatchling was frail and deformed, perishing soon after its birth, signifying the extinction of dragons in the realm.

This event occurred approximately 22 years after the conclusion of the Dance of Dragons. Westeros remained devoid of these legendary creatures until Daenerys Targaryen's three dragons hatched centuries later in the events depicted in Game of Thrones.

House of the Dragon season 1 recap

Unlike in the sequel series Game of Thrones, where dragons were extinct until Daenerys Targaryen's dragons were hatched, the first season of this title portrayed dragons as still reigning alongside their Targaryen riders.

House of the Dragon season 1 delved into the events leading up to the civil war, famously known as the Dance of Dragons, and explored the kingdom's struggle to determine its rightful ruler.

The narrative primarily revolved around the childhood acquaintances of Queen Rhaenyra and her stepmother Alicent, whose relationship evolved into a bitter rivalry fueled by patriarchal influences.

The season's conclusion saw the tragic demise of Lucerys Velaryon, whose death served as a catalyst for the impending Dance of Dragons, the onset of which marked the beginning of the downfall for both the illustrious Targaryen house and their formidable dragon companions.

What can fans expect from House of the Dragon season 2?

With the stage set for intense conflict, House of the Dragon season 2 promises to deliver more bloodshed and betrayal. As the rivalry between Aegon and Rhaenyra escalates, the fate of the Iron Throne hangs in the balance.

With House of the Dragon season 2 poised to delve deeper into the intricacies of Targaryen history, viewers can anticipate thrilling twists and turns as the battle for the Iron Throne unfolds.

House of the Dragon season 2 is scheduled to debut in the summer of 2024 on HBO Max.