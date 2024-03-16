Why did Daemon kill his wife Rhea Royce in House of the Dragon? Explored

In episode 5 of House of the Dragon, viewers are introduced to Rhea Royce, Daemon Targaryen's estranged first wife. Her story takes a shocking turn when Daemon kills her in the same episode of the show. He despises Rhea right from the beginning and eventually gets rid of her.

After his brother, King Viserys I (Paddy Considine), banishes him from King's Landing, Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) makes his way back to The Vale. While heading home, he runs into Rhea Royce (Rachel Redford). She holds the title of Lady of the House Royce and governs their ancestral kingdom, Runestone.

House of the Dragon episode 5, We Light the Way, revolves around Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) and Ser Laenor Velaryon's (Theo Nate) marriage. However, the episode begins with Rhea Royce's death. Although fans hadn't been previously introduced to her, they had heard about Rhea Royce of Runestone, who was referred to as the "Bronze B*tch" who wed Prince Daemon Targaryen in the first episode.

Why is Rhea Royce killed in House of the Dragon?

Rhea Royce is killed by Daemon (Image via YouTube/@GameofThrones)

House of the Dragon's renegade prince, Daemon Targaryen, laments his marriage to Rhea Royce right from the show's opening episode. Daemon is married off to Rhea as she belonged to the affluent and powerful House Royce, which might prove a strong ally.

Daemon does not like being away from Visery's court. He considers his marriage to Rhea to be beneath his position as a "dragon." However, why he murdered her is a question that brings up numerous theories.

Daemon is seen attempting to wed his love interest Mysaria in the second episode of the spin-off. Since he detests being part of the Royce family, it is possible that he killed Rhea so he would be able to marry a second time.

Daemon also has complicated feelings for his niece Rhaenyra, who challenges him to make her his bride. However, at the time, he doesn't wish to go against the Kingsguard.

In the fifth episode of House of the Dragon, Daemon goes to The Vale secretly to face Rhea and plans to kill her in the hopes of possibly gaining her fortune and taking on a new wife, preferably Rhaenyra.

In the end, it seems that his intense animosity towards Rhea and his cruel nature drive him to take her life. This is evident in the brutal manner in which he attacks her, as he crushes her head with a rock after she falls from her horse. She then dies days later.

Who is Rhea Royce aka the Lady of Runestone in House of the Dragon?

Lady of Runestone (Image via YouTube/@Gameof Thrones)

As the Lady of Runestone, their ancestral estate in The Vale, Rhea Royce leads House Royce. Since her father, Lord Yorbert Royce, did not have any sons to succeed him as Lord of Runestone, Rhea took over as the family's ruling "Lady."

Queen Alysanne soon arranges for Rhea to wed her grandson Daemon Targaryen. According to the Queen, Daemon's marriage to someone from House Royce would be a prestigious union, solidifying their ties to royalty. Rhea's presence in The Vale would also help House Targaryen expand their social influence.

What was Daemon's business in Vale?

Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen (Image via Instagram/@houseofthedragonhbo)

Matt Smith's Daemon Targaryen is a bitter man who lives in the shadow of his elder brother, King Viserys I. He is appointed Lord Commander of the City Watch and Lord of the Vale and is wed to Lady Rhea, a woman he despises.

Daemon is an unmatched fighter and dragon rider. However, he has not had an easy life. He was once exiled from King's Landing and his brother, the King, soon embraced him and extended him a warm welcome.

Why is Rhea Royce called the Bronze B*tch?

Rhea Royce (Image via YouTube/@GameofThrones)

Despite seemingly being a lovely match, the marriage between Daemon and Rhea does not work. Daemon feels he's been forced into marrying Rhea and that's the main reason he refuses to accept the marriage and consummate it.

Daemon gets bored with the Vale of Arryn, finding little that suits his tastes. He quickly grows to despise his wife, showcasing his lack of love or compassion towards her. He calls her his "bronze b*tch," a playful jab at the Royces' antiquated armor.

Everything to know about House Royce

House Royce in the House of the Dragon is the ancient and illustrious house located north of Gulltown on the Narrow Sea shore, at the castle of Runestone. They are among the strongest bannermen in House Arryn. The Royces were one of several houses that sought kingship in The Vale before the Andal Invasion, assuming the title of Bronze King.

Despite being in charge of The Vale, House Royce is fiercely devoted to House Arryn, their masters—a dynasty that plays a significant role in Game of Thrones. House Arryn swore allegiance to King's Landing during Aegon Targaryen I's conquest.

Who played Rhea Royce in House of the Dragon?

Rachel Redford as Rhea Royce (Image via YouTube/@GameofThrones)

British actress Rachel Redford plays Rhea Royce in House of the Dragon. Even after her brief appearance in the title, viewers felt an emotional connection to her because of her performance.

She is also known for playing Fruszi in the fantasy drama series Shadow and Bone on Netflix. She also portrayed Lauren in the TV series Gap Year alongside Aisling Bea, Tim Key, Janeane Garofalo, and Anders Hayward.

All the episodes of House of the Dragon are currently available to watch on Prime Video.