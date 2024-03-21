House of the Dragon season 2 finally has a release date and two new trailers

After a long wait, the highly anticipated House of the Dragon finally has a release date for its second season, alongside two distinct trailers, a move that is not very common in the industry. But like many other groundbreaking innovations that the original series, Game of Thrones boasted, House of the Dragon season 2 has also achieved something remarkable with these couple of trailers, each focusing on one side of the battle.

Set nearly 200 years before the events of HBO's legendary Game of Thrones, this George R.R. Martin story follows the battle within the fabled Targaryen family, something that ultimately led to the ruin of Westeros's strongest house.

The two separate trailers released by HBO depict scenes from each side, i.e. Rhaenyra Targaryen's (played by Emma D'Arcy) side, which also consists of Daemon (Matt Smith) and Alicent Hightwoer's (played by Olivia Cooke), her father and her sons.

The second season of the anticipated show is set to premiere on June 16, 2024. Previously, it was announced that the series would come in June 2024, but no exact date was announced.

House of the Dragon season 2 trailers divide viewers into separate sides

As indicated by the breathtaking finale of House of the Dragon season 1, the sides are on the brink of a huge war, especially after Rhaenyra's young son was murdered by Aemond Targaryen, who would hence be known as Kinslayer.

This means that a brewing war would be in the backdrop of the second season from the very start. This is also the significance of the two separate trailers, which depict the two different sides of the war. With clever color coding and filters, the filmmakers have also achieved a sense of division inside the series, which looks extremely exciting from the outside.

Like the previous season, the second one will also consist of eight episodes, which means that it will run for seven more weeks from June 16.

With the trailers, and the posters before it, the showrunners are preparing fans to pick a side ahead of the series' release. Everything that happens from here on, is war.

House of the Dragon season 2 promises more battles and more stars

As depicted in the trailer, the second season is set to be much more intense, compared to the first one, which spent quite a bit of time in character and environment building.

There will definitely be some big battles, some incredible work of CGI, and perhaps even some battles featuring dragons. All in all, it is set to dazzle fans with more than what the first season had to offer.

Moreover, there are some big additions to the cast as well, including Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, Tom Bennett as Ulf, and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne, among many others.

Stay tuned for the first episode of House of the Dragon season 2 on June 16, 2024.