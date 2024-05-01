House of the Dragon: Who was the last rider of Balerion, the Black Dread dragon? Explained

The last dragon rider of Balerion, the Black Dread, was Virserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine). Balerion is undoubtedly the most well-known and deadliest dragon in the Westeros' history. It was regarded as the most terrifying beast alive throughout the Seven Kingdoms.

Not only was it a fearsome and robust creature, but it was also the last surviving being to have witnessed Valyria's splendor before the doom brought it to ruin.

The American fantasy drama series House of the Dragon, produced by George R. R. Martin and Ryan Condal for HBO, is the second television series in the A Song of Ice and Fire franchise and a prequel to Game of Thrones (2011–2019).

House of the Dragon: What happened to the last rider of Balerion, the Black Dread dragon?

The last rider of Balerion (Image via IMDb)

Viserys Targaryen was the last rider to make a final claim to Balerion in 93 AC. At this point, Balerion was about 200 years old, which made it hard to wake up. Viserys and Balerion circled King's Landing three times on their maiden flight. Less than a year after being claimed by Viserys Targaryen of the House of the Dragon, Balerion passed away in 94 AC.

After Balerion, Viserys never again claimed a dragon. He ascended to the throne of the Seven Kingdoms following the Great Council in 101 AD. While he ruled with prosperity and little turmoil for the most part, because of his lack of resolve, he unintentionally sowed the seeds for the Dance of the Dragons, the biggest massacre in House Targaryen's history.

When was Balerion, the Black Dread dragon, introduced in House of the Dragon?

Aenar Targaryen brings Balerion (Image via IMDb)

Aenar Targaryen brought five dragons from Old Valyria to Dragonstone, one of them being Balerion. Along with Vhagar of Visenya and Meraxes of Rhaenys, he was one of the three dragons of the Targaryen siblings. Balerion was named after an ancient god of the Valyrian Freehold.

At crucial moments like the Field of Fire and the Burning of Harrenhal, Aegon, the First of His Name, utilized his dragonfire to burn countless people in Westeros while riding the Black Dread during the Conquest.

He also served as a tool of destruction under Maegor the Cruel's rule.

Who are all the other known riders of Balerion?

Riders of Balerion (Image via IMDb)

King Aegon I Targaryen

King Maegor I Targaryen

Princess Aerea Targaryen

Prince Viserys Targaryen

What did Balerion look like?

Balerion as an enormous Targaryen dragon (Image via IMDb)

Due to his enormous wingspan, Balerion could cover entire villages with his shadow as he flew overhead. His jaws were big enough to swallow an auroch's whole, and his teeth were as long as swords.

He had finally stopped developing by 93 AC. He had become heavy and sluggish and was hard to wake. The dragon had difficulty taking to the skies when Prince Viserys Targaryen claimed it that year.

Balerion died soon after, due to old age.

In Game of Thrones, Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) Drogon is the dragon that most closely resembles the Black Dread. Even though Drogon was smaller than Balerion, he continued to grow during Game of Thrones and may live to be bigger and stronger than Balerion.