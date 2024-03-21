House of the Dragon: How many Dragons have been claimed, and how many are still free? Explained

The HBO series House of the Dragon has multiple dragons, some of which are owned by riders and others that roam free in the complex world of Westeros. House of the Dragon, a prequel to Game of Thrones, follows riders as they claim dragons and create strong bonds that influence the storyline of the show.

Claiming a dragon is a symbol of a close bond between the rider and the beast. It is frequently rooted in courage, common goals, and Valyrian ancestry.

It also comes with power, authority, and legacy within the Targaryen family. This is crucial for control and strategic edge. House of the Dragon highlights the power and influence of these magnificent people by exploring the time when House Targaryen was at its height.

Which dragons have been claimed by riders in House of the Dragon?

1) Vhagar claimed by Aemond Targaryen

Vhagar was claimed by Aemond Targaryen, who developed a strong bond with the dragon. Laena had once ridden Vhagar, one of the largest and oldest dragons, before Aemond took up the mantle.

Aemond's Valyrian ancestry and this dragon's formidable reputation made for a close bond between the rider and dragon.

2) Seasmoke claimed by Laenor Velaryon

A special bond between rider and dragon was demonstrated when Laenor Velaryon claimed Seasmoke. His Valyrian ancestry allowed him to claim Seasmoke even though he was not a Targaryen.

It used to be thought that Targaryens and dragons have a bond so strong that it appears as though the former descended from dragons. The Velaryon house became the only non-Targaryen household to own a dragon when Laenor was granted permission to claim Seasmoke.

This was a historic event because it proved that the ties that bound dragons and Targaryens were not as deep as previously thought. During battles, the light gray-silver dragon was an important symbol of Laenor and his dragon's bond and trust.

3) Caraxes claimed by Daemon Targaryen

Caraxes was claimed by Daemon Targaryen, who formed a strong alliance with the dragon, called the Blood Wyrm. Caraxes, who was a seasoned combatant, connected with Daemon because they both had a voracious appetite for conflict.

Their mutual appreciation for conflict and battle strengthened the bond between the dragon and the rider on House of the Dragon.

4) Arrax claimed by Lucerys Velaryon

By claiming Arrax, Lucerys Velaryon established a special relationship with the dragon. Lucerys proved to be a brave and resolute rider for Arrax, a formidable and fierce dragon.

Their relationship was bolstered by their common experiences in conflicts and trials, demonstrating the loyalty and trust that exist between a dragon and a rider.

5) Moondancer claimed by Baela Targaryen

After Moondancer was claimed by Baela Targaryen, she and the dragon formed a unique bond. Baela proved to be a gifted rider for Moondancer, who was renowned for her grace and agility.

The strong bond between the rider and the dragon was demonstrated by their mutual respect and understanding, as they overcame many challenges together in House of the Dragon.

6) Meleys claimed by Rhaenys Targaryen

Upon claiming Meleys, Rhaenys Targaryen established a strong bond with the dragon. Rhaenys was a fierce and determined rider that Meleys also referred to as the Red Queen.

Fighting alongside each other in battles, their bond was marked by strength and passion. Rhaenys and Meleys' unwavering bond was demonstrated by their trust and loyalty towards one another.

Which Dragons are still free in House of the Dragon?

1) Dreamfyre

Dreamfyre is an unexplained unhatched dragon egg that represents mystery and unrealized potential in the dragon community.

The hatching of a new human-dragon bond and the possibility of a future rider are both hinted at by this dragon egg in House of the Dragon.

2) Vermithor

Unclaimed and free, Vermithor is among the oldest dragons still alive in Westeros and is a powerful presence who can tip the scales in the ongoing disputes within the House of the Dragon.

3) Arrax

After Lucerys Velaryon died, Arrax, who had been claimed by him, is now free. Despite his current small size, this dragon can grow into a formidable force if a new rider steps up to claim him.

4) Grey Ghost, Sheepstealer, and Cannibal

Remaining wild and without riders, Dragonstone is home to Grey Ghost, Sheepstealer, and Cannibal. In House of the Dragon's turbulent realm, these dragons present both a serious threat and an opportunity due to their unpredictable and independent nature.

Set ahead of the events of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon takes fans back to the complex history of Westeros, where dragons reigned supreme.

Warner Bros. has confirmed that House of the Dragon Season 2 will premiere in June 2024.