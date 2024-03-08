House of the Dragon: Why did Daemon Targaryen not want to be the king?

House of the Dragon season 2 is all set to premiere this July. The famous Game of Thrones prequel series was full of drama, surprises, and twists, keeping viewers glued to the edge of their seats.

House of the Dragon Season 1 saw Rhaneyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock and Emma D'Arcy) being named the heir to the all-important iron throne by her father, Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine). However, as the events unfold, her claim to the throne is constantly challenged, with Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) being named the rightful heir to the throne in the final episode.

Amidst the drama, one person who stays by Rhaenyra is Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). He is Viserys' brother and her uncle; however, the two marry each other (which is common among Targaryen's). While his intentions throughout the series suggested that he wanted to sit on the iron throne himself, he ended up being the fiercest supporter of Rhaenyra for the throne.

Daemon Targaryen was misunderstood in Season 1 of House of the Dragon

Since the beginning of House of the Dragon, Daemon's actions suggested that he wanted nothing but to sit on the Iron Throne. He was visibly distraught when Viserys named Rhaenyra the heir to the throne. This appears to be his motivation for wanting to wed Rhaenyra. Considering Daemon's scheme in the fourth episode, he dragged Rhaenyra to public scandal spots to soil her reputation and coerce King Viserys into allowing their marriage, making Daemon the heir apparent.

When Daemon approached Rhaenyra about marriage, Viserys even confronted him, accusing him of "lusting for" the throne rather than the possible bride. However, he remained a misunderstood character till the final episodes of the series unveiled more about the complicated man.

Daemon Loved Viserys and wanted to stay by his side

Daemon's character development arc in House of the Dragon revealed that he only wanted to feel needed by his brother and later Rhaenyra. Daemon is fiercely loyal to the house of Targaryen and always remains skeptical of the nobles sitting on the roundtable along with Viserys. His ambitions were not to remove Viserys from the throne but to make Viserys understand that each person (especially his Hand, Otto Hightower) was using the King for their gains.

Viserys tells him in episode 7 that there is a place in his council for Daemon "if he should need it." However, Daemon did not want a place of power as a favor to him. He never wanted power for its sake alone. He was happy to live in Pentos until Rhaenyra said: "I need you." The prince finally found his sense of purpose and belonging.

Daemon genuinely tries to reconcile with his brother in the eighth episode of House of the Dragon. His crown fell when a sickly Viserys ascended the throne to pass judgment. Daemon picked it up and placed it on the King's head, which shows support and love for his brother.

Daemon Targaryen supported Rhaenyra in her claim to the throne

He loved Viserys and Rhaenyra even more, as seen throughout the first season of House of the Dragon. Rhaenyra and Daemon always shared a special bond, and their marriage helped strengthen Rhaenyra's claim to the throne and their bloodline.

He had moments when he thought of usurping his niece's claim to the throne. However, when a grown-up Rhaenyra tells him he needs him by her side, he does not hesitate to stand by her. He was unhappy about Rhaenyra and Laenor's marriage and even termed it a "mistake." He seemed to have affection for his niece throughout and always intended to marry and be by her side.

Although there may be more to Daemon's intentions, it will only be revealed in the upcoming season of House of the Dragon. Stay tuned for Season 2 to release on HBO and Max in July 2024.