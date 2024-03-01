House of the Dragon Season 2: What is the Sowing? Everything to know before the Dance of the Dragons begins

House of the Dragon season 2 is hotly anticipated by many. This Game of Thrones prequel set the world on fire when it premiered back in 2022, and the following season promises more of the epic dragon action, spectacle, and political drama that made the first season so special with the scope set to be expanded even more.

With how season one ended, fans can expect House of the Dragon season 2 to finally feature the "Dance of the Dragons", an event that was originally teased in Game of Thrones and something that the current show has been building up to as well. With the event set to take place, fans can also expect sowing, an act to claim a dragon, to be a huge part of the show going forward.

Warning: Potential spoilers for season two to be mentioned going forward

Exploring what is Sowing as House of the Dragon Season 2 nears release

Sowing, or the Sowing of the Seeds and Red Sowing as it is popularly dubbed by many, is an act where many try to claim a dragon and become a rider. This will be a major plot point going forward in season two as viewers gear up for the Dance of the Dragons and the Blacks aim to take control of King's Landing by overthrowing the Greens.

The Sowing started when Blood and Cheese murdered Queen Helaena's child and she was then unfit to ride her dragon Dreamfyre as she was driven mad by grief. Since the Greens just had two dragons at their defense, with Vhagar growing almost as huge as Balerion, the Blacks put out a call inducting anyone who could tame a dragon and claim it.

Since the Blacks possessed of three riderless dragons, they also decided to get in folks to claim the three wild dragons that were on Dragonstone. The Sowing itself was a bloody affair with many losing their lives during the event, thus being dubbed the Red Sowing, but at the end of it all the dragons had a Dragon Rider assigned to them.

With the Blood and Cheese moment being confirmed to take place, its very likely that we will get an episode dedicated to the Sowing in House of the Dragon Season 2.

What is the Dance of the Dragons?

The Dance of the Dragons is the great Targaryen Civil War that shakes the kingdom to its very core. The conflict comes between the two factions of the Targaryens - The Greens, who support Aegon to be the ruler, and The Blacks, who support Rhaenyra's original claim to the throne.

A conflict involving dragons that results in significant casualties for both sides of the Targaryen factions is fought between an aunt and her nephew. Along with being the source of the Targaryen family's many severe losses, from which they never fully recovered, the dance itself became the hubris that led to the start of the dragon extinction in Westeros.

It certainly looks like House of the Dragon season 2 will be exploring these events heavily as the Dance of the Dragons has officially begun, and the subsequent seasons will focus on exactly how the war cost the Targaryens heavily.

House of the Dragon Season 2 is confirmed to premiere in Summer 2024 on MAX.