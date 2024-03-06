Did Aegon's prophecy from House of the Dragon come true? Details explored

Season two of House of the Dragon is arriving soon on HBO and Max, building up on the events seen in the exciting first season. The Game of Thrones prequel series delves into the era of the rule of King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) and how political turmoil follows once he passes away.

King Viserys I often talks to his daughter Rhenyra (Milly Alcock, Emma D'Arcy) about the dream of Aegon the Conqueror, the first ruler of the house of Targaryen. Aegon's dream, also termed the Song of Ice and Fire, comes true, but not in House of the Dragons but in the final moments of the Game of Thrones.

The prophecy foretold that Westeros would face a long winter (as seen in the Game of Thrones) and a Targaryen would unite the kingdom to fend off evil.

Who was the 'Prince that was promised' as mentioned in House of the Dragon?

Episode one of House of the Dragon saw King Viserys I name his daughter Rhaenyra the heir to the throne. In the final moments of the episode, he mentions Aegon's prophecy, where he foresaw the end of the world of men. The prophecy said that a Targaryen would unite the kingdoms of Westeros to stand against the common enemy foreseen by Aegon.

In the third episode of House of the Dragon, King Viserys I told Alicent (Olivia Cooke) about a vision he had about a prince:

"A male babe was born to me wearing the Conqueror's crown. And I so wanted it to be true, to be a dreamer myself. I sought that vision again, night after night, but it never came again. I poured all my thought and will into it. And my obsession killed Rhaenyra's mother."

In the final episode, Alicient Hightower mistakes Viserys' mention of Aegon's dream as her son (also named Aegon) being named heir to the throne. However, 'The Prince that was promised' is the one who would unite Westeros as per Aegon the Conqueror's prophecy and not Alicent's son.

There is no clear answer for who the 'promised prince' is. However, events in Game of Thrones suggest that it might have been Jon Snow (Kit Harington) since his efforts, along with Daenerys' (Emilia Clarke), unite the houses of Westeros and bring about the downfall of the whitewalkers. As revealed in the series, his real name is Aegon Targaryen, and he is connected to ice (through the house of Stark) and fire (through his Targaryen lineage).

The 'promised prince' might have also been Daenerys, as she was equally important in uniting the houses of Westeros, and her dragons were the firepower that was crucial in fending off the whitewalkers.

Did Aegon conquer Westeros because of the prophecy?

Aegon the Conqueror was the first ruler of the House of Targaryen and united Westeros by bringing the kingdoms under his rule. It is suggested that it was not only his ambition to rule that drove him to conquer Westeros, but also his dream that made him do so.

As mentioned by Viserys I in the first episode of House of the Dragon, Aegon's dream made him conquer Westeros. Viserys I said:

"Our histories, they tell us that Aegon looked across the Blackwater from Dragonstone and saw a rich land ripe for the capture. But ambition alone is not what drove him to conquest; it was a dream. And just as Daenys foresaw the end of Valyria, Aegon foresaw the end of the world of men."

Aegon the Conqueror feared the end of the world as per his vision, and thus it can be inferred that his prophecy was a major reason that drove him to conquer all of Westeros.

Stay tuned for season 2 of House of the Dragon, scheduled to be released in June 2024.