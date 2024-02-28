House of the Dragon: Why did Criston Cole turn against Rhaenyra?

House of the Dragon is set to return with its second season in August 2024. The first season had a lot going on, from brutal deaths, backstabbing, heartbreak, painful marriages, and dragons!

One of the standout pairs from the first season was that of Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock and Emma D'Arcy) and Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel). The pair met during the series' debut, and by the third episode, they had become compatriots.

The two even had a romantic encounter before their relationship turned sour. Once a close aide to Rhaenyra, he eventually turned toxic towards her and became a close aide to Alicient (Olivia Cooke), beseeching her at every possible time.

Why do Rhaenyra and Criston become enemies in House of the Dragon season 1?

Criston Cole, who debuted in the show's first episode, comes to participate in the Heir's Tournament. There, he faces off against and defeats Lord Boremund, Ser Borros Baratheon, and a knight from the family Tarly. However, after overcoming Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), he becomes well-known. After winning, Criston begs Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen for her favor, and she grants it.

Cole's personality is explored further in the second episode of House of the Dragon. When it comes time to pick a new king's guard, Rhaenyra decides to include Criston in her father's guard after discovering that he is the only knight in attendance who has fought in combat.

Their bond develops in episodes four and five, where he becomes her sworn protector. Ser Criston develops romantic feelings for Rhaenyra. Following her rejection by her Uncle Daemon, Rhaenyra considers using her sexuality to her advantage and persuades Ser Criston to violate his vow of celibacy.

To keep his honor, Ser Criston later proposes marriage to the Princess and elope together. She rejects him as she agrees to marry Ser Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate). However, she agrees to maintain an affair with Criston since hers is only a marriage of convenience.

Ser Criston loses it and beats Ser Joffrey Lonmouth (Solly McLeod) to death at Rhaenyra's engagement celebration after being rejected. He eventually tells Queen Alicent (Emily Carey) the truth about him and the Princess and joins her side.

The rejection by Rhaenyra after she made him lose his vow of celibacy spurred Criston Cole's enmity towards Rhaneyra. He betrays her and sides with Alicient, often trying to cause her downfall.

Did Ser Criston actually love Rhaenyra?

Relationships are volatile in the House of the Dragon, and Rhaenyra and Ser Criston are great examples of the same. Ser Criston appeared to have feelings of real love towards Rhaenyra since the first episode of House of the Dragon. However, her rejection of his marriage proposal changes him.

He is vengeful of Rhaenyra's use of her s*xuality. His extreme hatred towards her can be explained by her rejection of his love for her. The once-romantic figure turned into a pent-up bundle of toxic masculinity, so much so that he aggressively shames Rhaenyra as a promiscuous character for the rest of the season.

Stay tuned for more as House of the Dragon is all set to return with its second season in August 2024 on Max.