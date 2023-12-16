House of the Dragon: 5 characters who will survive the Dance of the Dragons (and 5 who won't)

The highly anticipated second season of Game of Thrones' prequel, House of the Dragon (2022), is set to release sometime next year. Based on George R. R. Martin's book, Fire & Blood, the show delves into events that took place 200 years before the Game of Thrones. The show's gripping storyline and talented ensemble cast have helped the show amass a considerable fanbase around the world.

The story focuses on the factors that led to the decline of House Targaryen. The same was fleetingly mentioned in Game of Thrones, but this show goes into the details to give viewers a better understanding of the family dynamics. One of the biggest highlights of the story is the succession war, known as the Dance of the Dragons, which causes heavy losses to both humans and dragons alike.

Just like in Game of Thrones, viewers should be prepared for unpredictable twists and turns in House of the Dragon, as the fate of no character is truly safe.

5 House of the Dragon characters who will continue to be a part of the narrative after Dance of the Dragons

1) Alicent Hightower

The talented Olivia Cooke plays the role of Alicent Hightower in House of the Dragon. Although she manages to stay alive during the Dance of the Dragons, her fate is not one with a happy ending. She is seen as a traitor and confined in Maegor’s Holdfast by Ser Tyland Lannister. Isolated and lonely, she slowly descends into madness.

2) Corlys Velaryon

Thankfully for fans of House of the Dragon, it looks like the popular character of Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) will continue to be a part of the story even after the Dance of the Dragons. Even though his allegiance tends to change, the shift seems to be driven by honorable reasons and the audience will be looking forward to seeing more of his character.

3) Larys Strong

One of the most cunning characters in House of the Dragon has to be Larys Strong. Played by Matthew Needham, his character remained loyal only to himself. His scheming and masterfully persuasive skills go a long way in keeping him safe during the Dance of the Dragons.

4) Viserys II and Aegon III

The Dance of the Dragons cost many lives. It is important to note that Viserys II and Aegon III are the only ones with Rhaenyra’s direct bloodline who survive the bloody war.

In the books, after they both grow up, Viserys II eventually serves as Hand during the latter years of Aegon's reign. However, since in the House of the Dragon, both characters are still very young, it is unclear how much of their storyline will be covered in the show.

5) Baela and Rhaena

Born to Prince Daemon Targaryen and Lady Laena Velaryon, twins Baela (Bethany Antonia) and Rhaena (Phoebe Campbell) both survive the Dance of the Dragons. While Baela fights alongside her bethroed Jacaerys, Rhaena rides to Vale with three dragon eggs. She hatches one of the eggs during the course of the war and names the hatchling, Morning.

5 characters who House of the Dragon fans will have to say goodbye to

1) Jacaerys, Lucerys, & Joffrey Velaryon

Many House of the Dragon fans felt that Rhaenyra's sons would have made capable leaders if they had lived long enough to reach that phase in their lives. Unfortunately, all three of her sons namely Jacaerys, Lucerys, & Joffrey Velaryon die tragically during the course of BDance of the Dragons.

2) Daemon Targaryen

One of the most well-known characters in House of the Dragon, Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) will likely not be returning after the war. The skilled warrior risks it all when he leaps from his dragon to kill Aemond during the Battle Above the Gods Eye. Although his body will not be recovered, there is very little chance that fans will get to see him in action again.

3) Rhaenyra Targaryen

Emma D'Arcy plays the role of Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon. When her half-brother Aegon II opposed her claim to the Iron Throne, it led to the Dance of the Dragons. She is able to sit on the throne only for half a year and her reign is plagued with economic instability and reckless decision-making. Eventually, Aegon feeds her to his dragon, Sunfyre.

4) Rhaenys Targaryen

Portrayed by Eve Best in House of the Dragon, Rhaenys is a memorable character. Once a candidate for the throne, she was passed over mainly because of her gender. During the Dance of the Dragons, she and her dragon Meleys go up against Aegon II and Aemond, and their dragons. Unfortunately, Meleys dies during the fight and it is believed that Rhaenys also meets her end at the same time.

5) Aemond Targaryen

In the House of the Dragon, Ewan Mitchell dons the role of Aemond Targaryen. A skilled dragon rider, he rode the dragon Vhagar. He meets his end during his fight against Daemon Targaryen during the Battle Above the Gods Eye. In the end, their dragons collide and fall into the lake which pushes up the water with such force and height that neither would be able to survive the same.

It is unfortunate that fans will have to say goodbye to so many beloved characters from House of the Dragon, but it will still be interesting to watch how the story progresses and witness other new characters in the upcoming season.