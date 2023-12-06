House of the Dragon season 2 creates history in just 48 hours

On December 2, 2023, HBO unveiled the official trailer for House of the Dragon season 2, giving viewers a taste of what to expect from the fantasy drama series this time around. A deadly conflict is set to feature in this action-packed thriller that includes glimpses of dragons fighting.

In an exciting turn of events, the official trailer for the second season of the beloved Game of Thrones spinoff has already created history. HBO reported that House of the Dragon season 2's first teaser, released on Saturday has already achieved 63 million organic global views in just 48 hours across all platforms.

House of the Dragon season 2 trailer creates history by having the highest viewership for any HBO trailer this decade

It was expected that House of Dragon season 2 would create quite a stir among fans eagerly awaiting the continuation of the show. However, when the trailer for the second season crossed over 63 million organic global views in just 48 hours of its release, it created history for HBO.

The trailer for the second season of House of Dragon became the most-viewed original series trailer since 2020, trailer for the series' first season. It is also the highest-viewed HBO trailer in the last decade.

As per the latest trailer, House of the Dragon season 2 will premiere on HBO in early summer 2024. Production for the second season started in August 2022 and ran until March 6, 2023, in the UK and Spain.

House of the Dragon season 2 - What we know from the trailer

The official teaser video for House of the Dragon season 2 opens with a breathtaking scene of dragons engaged in battle, laying the groundwork for a dramatic conclusion to the Game of Thrones prequel. "There is no war so hateful to the gods as a war between kin and no war so bloody as a war between dragons," says Eve Best's Rhaenys Targaryen in a menacing phrase.

A further depiction of the intensifying dragon warfare in the official trailer shows Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower's soldiers fighting each other in full-fledged dragon duels, rather than just kinship disputes.

The highly anticipated second season of House of the Dragon, which stars Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best, and more, looks to delve even further into the political unrest and dragon-fueled conflicts that have come to define this prequel series.

As per the trailer, season 2 also brings in new significant characters, such as Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne, Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, and Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull. This promises new dynamics and narratives, which will enhance the plot.

House of the Dragon season 2 is slated for an early summer release on HBO and Max.