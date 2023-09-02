House of the Dragon season 2 is reported to wrap up filming by October

By the end of October, House of the Dragon Season 2 will have completed filming, bringing the Targaryens back to Westeros, as reported by Redanian Intelligence. The House Targaryen and King Viserys I's ascent is the central theme of the Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon. The show promises to examine family disputes, political intrigue, and the magnificent dragons characterizing their legacy.

The series intends to deepen the rich mythology of Westeros and introduce new characters. With unforeseen detours, the story will continue to explore themes of ambition and treachery.

What to expect from House of the Dragon Season 2?

A still from House of the Dragons (Image via HBO)

The Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, debuted in 2022. Fans and critics were enthralled by the show's compelling plot, breathtaking graphics, and fantastic ensemble cast. With cliffhangers and unsolved storylines, Season 1's conclusion left fans wanting more.

Now, with season 2 set to wrap up filming soon, interest in the world of Game of Thrones has gone up.

House of the Dragon Season 2 is set to continue the story of House Targaryen, focusing on political intrigue, family rivalries, and awe-inspiring dragons. The Targaryen dynasty has a rich history, and heroes and villains are anticipated to appear in the drama. The show's expansion of the Game of Thrones realm provides a fuller grasp of the events that molded Westeros.

The destiny of the Seven Kingdoms will be primarily determined by the dragons as the Dance of the Dragons progresses. In season 2, ambition and treachery will be central themes, with the quest for dominance within House Targaryen and among competing houses leading to surprising events.

The cast's return

Daemon Targaryen (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fans will be thrilled to see familiar characters return for House of the Dragon Season 2, which has a fantastic ensemble cast. In addition to others, the show has Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower.

These accomplished performers received praise for their performances in the first season, and their return promises to provide even more memorable moments.

Final thoughts

Fans of Westeros and the Targaryens are on the edge of their seats as House of the Dragon Season 2 production nears its close. Season 2 is ready to build on the high standards set by Season 1, with the promise of more dragons, political intrigue, and a brilliant cast returning.

Winter may be approaching, but House Targaryen's fire and blood will once again ignite the kingdom of Westeros, even while we wait for the official release date of House of the Dragon Season 2.