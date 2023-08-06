How is House of the Dragon season 2 deviating from the source material?

House of the Dragon, the hit prequel to Game of Thrones, will return with an upcoming season. The show was renewed for a second season in August 2022, just five days after the arrival of the first season. However, the release date of the new season is yet to be disclosed.

The main source material for the HBO series is George R. R. Martin's highly celebrated fantasy book, Fire & Blood. Martin is also the creator of the series, along with Ryan Condal. Undoubtedly, followers of House of the Dragon have been eagerly waiting to see what the upcoming season of the series has in store for them.

As per Fansided, a video shared by UnBoxPHD on Twitter showcases the top parts of a snow-covered wall at the set of the upcoming House of the Dragon season 2. Here, it seems like the Wall will be returning in the new season, which denotes that season 2 will be deviating from the source material, Fire & Blood by George R. R. Martin, where it does not appear.

House of the Dragon season 2 seems to be bringing back the Wall

Since the series is deviating from the prime source material, the convenient inclusion of the Wall into the upcoming second season of the series leaves much to be explored. As showcased in the finale episode of House of the Dragon season 1, Rhaneyra has sent off her son Jace Velaryon to Winterfell to look for Lord Cregan Stark, while Luce, her other son, goes to Storm's End, only to meet a horrifying end.

Thus, there is a possibility that Jace has been sent to the North, as stated by Yahoo Entertainment. Therefore, the probability of him ending up going to the Wall is quite high. Yahoo Entertainment also notes that in Fire & Blood, Jace and Cregan end up becoming close, so a trip to the Wall together is not out of the picture.

There is also another fact that the great-great-grandfather of Jace, King Jaehhaerys Targaryen, goes on to Winterfell, along with Alysanne, his wife, and Alysanne, and visits the wall alongside Silverwing, her dragon. However, Silverwing refuses to surpass the Wall, causing Alysanne some trouble.

This particular incident has been described in Fire and Blood from the point of view of Alysanne. As reported by Yahoo Entertainment, the book reads:

"'Thrice I flew Silverwing high above Castle Black, and thrice I tried to take her north beyond the Wall,' Alysanne wrote to Jaehaerys, 'but every time she veered back south again and refused to go,'...'Never before has she refused to take me where I wished to go. I laughed about it when I came down again, so the black brothers would not realize anything was amiss, but it troubled me then and it troubles me still.'"

As such, it will be quite interesting to see how the upcoming season will re-introduce viewers with the Wall.

The cast of House of the Dragon

The promising lead cast list of House of the Dragon includes Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Emma D'Arcy as Princess/Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen, Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, and Olivia Cooke as Queen/Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower, among others.

Viewers can watch the first season of House of the Dragon on HBO's streaming platform Max.