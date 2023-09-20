Will Rhaenyra Targaryen die in House of the Dragon season 2? Exploring how much the second installment will be adapting from Fire & Blood

With revenge brewing among the Targaryens, a burning question haunts our souls: 'Will Rhaenyra Targaryen die in House of the Dragon season 2?' We watched HBO’s House of the Dragon season 1, which ended with Rhaenyra losing her son Lucerys Velaryon to Aemond’s dragon, Vaghar, who was once the dragon of Daemon's second wife, Lady Laena Velaryon.

The answer is yes if the House of the Dragon crew follows the storyline of A Song of Ice and Fire by George RR Martin, like in the first season, without any moderation. However, we don't know for sure if it will happen in House of the Dragon season 2 or further into the series. Several references made in Game of Thrones support this answer. Let's explore them one by one.

Exploring Rhaenyra Targaryen's character in House of the Dragon Season 2

Rhaenyra Targaryen is a powerful character in the Targaryen clan. According to George RR Martin's story, Rhaenyra will meet her demise at the hands of her half-brother, Aegon Targaryen II. When the conflict between the Greens (Aegon Targaryen) and the Blacks (Rhaenyra Targaryen) erupted, Aegon won the war and executed Rhaenyra by feeding her to his dragon.

This gruesome scene was depicted in the book as follows:

“Sunfyre, it is said, did not seem at first to take any interest in the offering, until Broome pricked the queen’s breast with his dagger. The smell of blood roused the dragon, who sniffed at Her Grace, then bathed her in a blast of flame, so suddenly that Ser Alfred’s cloak caught fire as he leaped away.”

“Rhaenyra Targaryen had time to raise her head toward the sky and shriek out one last curse upon her half-brother before Sunfyre’s jaws closed around her, tearing off her arm and shoulder.”

This distressing scene was also alluded to in Game of Thrones season 3 episode 4, And Now His Watch Is Ended, when Joffrey Baratheon recounted it to Margaery Tyrell:

“Rhaenyra Targaryen was murdered by her brother, or rather, his dragon. It ate her while her son watched. What’s left of her is buried in the crypts right down there.”

Another confirmation of this tragic fate for Rhaenyra Targaryen came from Shireen, the beloved daughter of Stannis Baratheon, who met a fiery end at the stake. In season 5 episode 9, The Dance of the Dragons, she relayed the story to her father, Stannis:

“It’s the story of the fight between Rhaenyra Targaryen and her half-brother Aegon for control of the Seven Kingdoms. Both of them thought they belonged on the Iron Throne. When people started declaring for one of them or the other, their fight divided the kingdoms in two. Brothers fought brothers.”

“Dragons fought dragons. By the time it was over, thousands were dead. And it was a disaster for the Targaryens as well. They never truly recovered.”

So, based on the books, we can anticipate Rhaenyra Targaryen's demise in House of the Dragon season 2. However, there is a twist.

House of the Dragon season 2 leaked set scenes

House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones share storylines. In House of the Dragon season 2, we witness Jacaerys Velaryon receiving support from Cregan Stark. At the end of season 1, we saw Jacaerys journeying north to meet his future best friend. So far, the story aligns with the books.

However, recent updates from a YouTube channel that captured drone footage of House of the Dragon's filming location revealed the presence of massive walls—the northern wall. There is no such scene in the books, suggesting that the series may deviate from the original storyline. Therefore, there's a possibility that Rhaenyra Targaryen could survive and claim the Iron Throne.

We'll have to wait and see.

House of the Dragon season 2 is likely to be released in 2024.