Why did Daemon kill his first wife in House of the Dragon? Explained

In the House of the Dragon season 1, Daemon Targaryen, the infamous rogue prince, shocked viewers by killing his wife, Rhea Royce. This startling turn of events left fans wondering what could have driven Daemon Targaryen to take such an extreme and seemingly irrational step.

Rhea Royce, the Lady of Runestone, belonged to the esteemed House Royce in the Vale of Arryn. Daemon's marriage to Rhea was likely a strategic arrangement aimed at forging a potent alliance with her influential family and distancing him from the political machinations of King's Landing.

From the outset, Daemon displayed an unmistakable aversion to this union, derogatorily referring to Rhea as his "bronze b*tch." He failed to seize the opportunity to turn House Royce into an ally, instead favoring the indulgences of King's Landing over a life in the Vale.

Nevertheless, Daemon remained bound in matrimony to Rhea for several years, rendering his abrupt decision to murder her all the more confusing. This article takes a look at what could have motivated him to commit such a heinous act in House of the Dragon.

Exploring the motives behind Daemon Targaryen's act in House of the Dragon

Theory 1: Daemon Targaryen killed Rhea Royce to inherit her castle

Some speculate that greed and ambition motivated Daemon to kill Rhea. By eliminating his wife, he could inherit Runestone, House Royce's seat, and gain control of the family's considerable wealth. This would give him a stronghold after being banished from King's Landing due to his rumored involvement with a princess.

Nonetheless, there are shortcomings in this theory. Rhea asserted that their marriage had never been physically consummated, which could imperil Daemon's chances of inheriting her estate.

Furthermore, Rhea didn't come across as someone inclined to conceal such information, and it's reasonable to assume that Daemon was cognizant of the potential repercussions, leaving room for alternative motivations.

Theory 2: Daemon Targaryen killed Rhea Royce so he could remarry

Another theory posits that Daemon murdered Rhea to free himself from another marriage. In House of the Dragon, we see Daemon's inclination toward polygamy when he attempts to marry his lover Mysaria.

Although he may have temporarily set aside such plans, he might have desired a more suitable match for a prince, which could explain his ruthless act.

Daemon exhibited a keen interest in Laena Velaryon at a regal wedding ceremony, hinting that he might have come to appreciate the advantages of matrimony. However, he appeared reluctant to be bound to the Royce family in the Vale.

Theory 3: Daemon Targaryen killed Rhea Royce so he could marry Rhaenyra

A more daring theory proposes that upon learning of Rhaenyra's impending marriage, Daemon impulsively murdered Rhea in the hope of wedding his niece. While this plan might seem outlandish, Daemon's impulsive and unpredictable nature makes it possible.

Daemon and Rhaenyra had a complex history in House of the Dragon, and it's conceivable that she would accept his proposal. At Rhaenyra's wedding, she seemed to challenge her uncle to claim her as his bride, but Daemon, who usually exudes confidence, appeared hesitant in the face of the Kingsguard.

Ultimately, Daemon Targaryen emerges as a character-driven by egomania and an inclination toward causing misery. His motivations for killing Rhea may be a blend of the previously mentioned theories, combined with a cruel streak that defines his character. It might not be the most intricate answer, but Daemon is far from the most complex character in the House of the Dragon.

The precise rationale behind Daemon Targaryen's choice to kill his first wife, Rhea Royce, remains enigmatic. Nevertheless, the theories mentioned above offer glimpses into the potential driving forces behind this brutal deed.

Daemon's deeds in House of the Dragon persist in captivating the audience, leaving them eager to anticipate the forthcoming Targaryen civil conflict, famously referred to as the Dance of the Dragons, and the repercussions it will bring.