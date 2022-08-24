Who is Sonoya Mizuno? Meet the actor who plays Mysaria in HBO's House of the Dragon

Sonoya Mizuno is a part of the ensemble cast of the HBO show, House of the Dragon. The first episode, titled The Heirs of the Dragon, premiered on August 21, 2022, and introduced Mizuno as a sex worker.

HBO describes Mizuno's character Mysaria as follows:

''Strong-willed and cunning, Mysaria is a pleasure house worker and a trusted ally of Prince Daemon.''

House of the Dragon tells the story of the Targaryen family, who played an important role in the Game of Thrones series due to Daenerys Targaryen's rise and fall. It is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, and 172 years before Daenerys' birth.

The show is a spin-off of the Game of Thrones series and is based on the books by George R.R. Martin.

Meet Sonoya Mizuno aka Mysaria in House of the Dragon

Sonoya Mizuno is a Japanese-born British actor, model, and ballet dancer who was introduced as a sex-worker, Mysaria, in House of the Dragon.

Mizuno made her film debut with Alex Garland's 2014 film Ex Machina. She went on to appear in supporting roles in films like High Strung, Beauty and the Beast, La La Land, and Crazy Rich Asians. Mizuno has appeared in Maniac by Cary Joji Fukunaga as well as Garland's FX miniseries Devs.

In House of the Dragon, Mizuno's character comes from a lower-class family and works as a sex worker in one of Westeros' brothels. Despite the fact that only the first episode of the show has been released, Mysaria and Daemon Targaryen's relationship is well established.

Sonoya Mizuno on her character, Mysaria, from House of the Dragon

In an interview with Women's Wear Daily, Mizuno described Mysaria as a self-made woman and lone fighter. She also stated that her character in the show differed from the one in the books.

She said:

My character veers quite far away from the character in the book. That is both liberating and a challenge for me and the director. Liberating in the sense that we had more free rein, but also it still had to have a kind of framework.

Mizuno discussed the universality of the emotions depicted in the show, adding:

There was something very human about her journey. It felt very relatable in terms of being a woman in her 20s and 30s and learning what you want and not pleasing other people, and realizing where your power truly lies rather than where you thought it lies when you were 22.

The first episode concluded with Rhaenyra being crowned Queen-designate to the Iron Throne. This irritates Daemon Targaryen, who is seen visiting his dragon and fleeing with Mysaria.

It remains to be seen how Mysaria's character will develop following the second episode, The Rogue Prince, which suggests a rebellion on Daemon's side in response to being denied the throne.

New episodes of House of the Dragon will stream on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, August 28, ET/6 PM. The first episode is available in India on Disney+ Hotstar.

