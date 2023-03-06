"Got stripped like he was Cersei in Kings Landing" - Manchester United summer signing gets savaged on Twitter after 7-0 Liverpool humbling 

Football fans brutally trolled Manchester United centre-back Lisandro Martinez after he had a shocker during the Red Devils' 7-0 hammering against arch-rivals Liverpool at Anfield today (March 5).

Manchester United went into today's game as the favorites to collect all three points. They have enjoyed a sensational run of form since the end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They won the Carabao Cup last Sunday, their first piece of silverware since 2017.

Erik ten Hag's side had the better number of chances in the first half but failed to find the back of the net. In the 43rd minute, Liverpool left-back Andy Roberson played a delightful pass through to Cody Gakpo. The Dutchman curled the ball into the bottom right corner to give the Reds the lead going into half-time.

Liverpool blew Manchester United away in the second half. Luke Shaw and Casemiro cheaply gave away possession, enabling Harvey Elliott to pick out Darwin Nunez, who headed in from close range.

Three minutes later, the Reds launched a devastating counter-attack as Gakpo fed Salah on the right. The Egypt international was left in a one-on-one situation with Martinez. He used some magical footwork to leave the defender on the ground before rolling the ball into Gakpo who dinked the ball over David de Gea's head.

The goals rolled in after that. Nunez scored a brilliant header to get his second. The Egyptian king then scored a scintillating brace to become Liverpool's highest-ever Premier League scorer with 129 goals, beating Robbie Fowler to the record.

Roberto Firmino added to United's woes by adding the Reds' seventh in the 88th minute.

Manchester United completely capitulated at Anfield today and both Ten Hag and the fans will be fuming. This was the Red Devils' joint-heaviest Premier League defeat of all time in their history.

While their entire team played poorly, Martinez had a game to forget at the back. He was also booked and substituted in the 77th minute by Ten Hag. Fans ripped into the Argentinian for his error against Salah on Twitter. One fan wrote:

"Lisandro getting ripped to shreds the moment he has to defend high up the pitch. Shock, horror"

"Lisandro Lannister got stripped like he was Cersei in Kings Landing"

Former Liverpool star praises Mohamed Salah after he destroys Manchester United centre-back Lisandro Martinez

Pundit Jim Beglin was left impressed by Salah after the forward got past Martinez to tee up Gakpo for the Reds' third goal of the game.

He said (via HITC):

“Brilliant by Salah. Taking it on is one thing but he’s turned Martinez inside outside. You have to admire the finish from Gakpo; he knows the goalkeeper is going to spread himself and it’s a beautiful little dink towards the far corner. It’s been a shocking defensive restart for Manchester United.”

Liverpool are now fifth in the league table, seven points behind third-placed Manchester United.

