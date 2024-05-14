House of the Dragons season 2 new trailer: 5 things we learned

The upcoming season 2 of HBO Max’s House of the Dragon is set to occur on June 15, with multiple updates released by the network recently. First and foremost, fans got to see a brand new trailer which shed light on what can be expected from the upcoming iteration.

Emma D'Arcy’s Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen was seen emotional in the aftermath of losing her child Lucerys, as the Blacks were seen plotting their next move. Alongside Rhaenyra, her eldest child Jacaerys was seen along with Matt Smith’s Daemon Targaryen, who many might believe holds the key to how the Blacks fare in the upcoming war between the two factions.

The trailer also gave fans a range of other updates that are likely to play out in the highly-anticipated season 2 of House of the Dragon. Here, we look at the five most obvious things.

5 Things we learned from House of the Dragon’s new trailer

1) The importance of the Iron Throne

The 2:27 minute trailer opens up with the voiceover of Rhaenyra Targaryen. She talks about what the iron throne represents, something that connects the series to the original Game of Thrones. Rhaenyra talks about how the throne in itself means that its wearer must be the protector of the seven realms.

However, with Rhaenyra’s throne having been ‘usurped by the enemy,’ she must come to terms with the war that is already a given. This would likely involve understanding the fact that sometimes to protect, the queen must fight to get her rightful claim.

2) Daemon Targaryen is willing to burn everything down

Daemon and his queen! (Image via houseofthedragonhbo, Instagram)

While this is a given, there is no doubt that Daemon Targaryen is the one biggest ally that Rhaenyra boasts of in the narrative thus far. Matt Smith’s character is seen proclaiming to his queen/love/niece, that they are ‘going to the King’s Landing” in the trailer.

Arrax and Lucerys’ death means that even if the grieving mother might be thinking about her moves, Daemon knows exactly what must be done, and he is a bit too willing to go all out!

3) Ser Otto Hightower does what he does best!

While the rest of the extended family is seen getting ready for the war that will come, Ser Otto Hightower is already up to his scheming and thieving. As Aegon, Queen Alicent’s eldest and the current king schemes his next move, Otto Hightower suggests that calmness and carefulness are the Greens’ best options.

Hightower claims that all of the great houses across the seven kingdoms are going to side with the Greens, which means that the ball is rightfully in Rhaenrya’s court, as far as the next move is concerned.

4) Aegon Targaryen learned a few things from his uncle!

House of the Dragon premieres soon. (Image via houseofthedragonhbo, Instagram)

Even as Alicent Hightower and her father Otto struggle in the trailer in different ways, Aegon is a rampaging presence in the trailer. He is seen shouting at Otto, claiming that he is looking for revenge as The King’s Hand asks for carefulness to take over.

Aegon is one of the most intense characters on the show, and his ruthlessness and viciousness are set to take over in the season that will soon premiere.

5) War is coming!

Season 1 of The House of the Dragon can aptly be described as a slow burner. Setting up the narrative, the series delved into the plethora of characters and their ambitions as the stage was set towards the end for all hell to break loose.

Season 1’s conclusion gave fans hope that action would soon take over, as a scintillating narrative seemed to have burst into flames with the death of Lucerys Targaryen and Arrax in the Season Finale.

Now, the new trailer all but confirms that season 2 will delve into chaos, the kind that Game of Thrones fans are more familiar with.