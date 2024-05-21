House of the Dragon season 2 star Olivia Cooke teases "Heinous" scene: Details explored

One of the most anticipated scenes by fans in House of the Dragon season 2 is the upcoming Blood and Cheese sequence. In the book Fire and Blood, it's described as one of the most gruesome events to take place in the saga of A Song of Ice and Fire. Alicent Hightower actress Olivia Cooke has further teased the scene, calling it "heinous."

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly recently, Cooke talked about House of the Dragon season 2 and teased the upcoming Blood and Cheese sequence. The star revealed that fans should expect the "worst" and then "double" that as well.

“I'd just say, it is Game of Thrones, expect the worst. Expect the very worst possible, and then double it. I dunno what else to say without heavily spoiling it, but it is heinous."

While HBO hasn't yet clarified who will be portraying Blood and Cheese in House of the Dragon season 2, this certainly confirms that the sequence is set to take place in the show.

What can fans expect from House of the Dragon season 2's Blood and Cheese sequence?

In House of the Dragon season 1, we see Lucerys Velaryon be killed by his uncle Aemond Targaryen when he was making his way back home from Storm's End. This practically starts the great war between the Targaryens and sees Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen employ two assassins to exact their revenge.

In Fire and Blood, Daemon hires two assassins by the name of Blood and Cheese—a disgraced sergeant and a ratcatcher—to kill one of Aegon II's sons. With Cheese knowing about the underground tunnels that lead into the castle, the two make their way in and ambush Helaena Targaryen and her and Aegon's three children. Blood and Cheese threaten Helaena to choose which one of their sons will die and that if she doesn't, then all three of them will die, and she chooses her two-year-old son Maelor. However, Blood and Cheese opt to kill her other son, Jaehaerys, instead.

The two escape with Jaehaerys's head, but Blood is later caught and tortured to reveal the name of his employer. He dies a while later, and this is what kicks off some of the major events of the war as well. With Cooke describing the brutality of the scene, it certainly looks like House of the Dragon season 2's version of this scene will be a brutal one.

Showrunner Ryan Condal teases the "horrific" House of the Dragon season 2 scene as well

It looks like not only Olivia Cooke was taken aback by the "heinous" Blood and Cheese scene in House of the Dragon season 2. The series' showrunner, Ryan Condal, has also spoken to ET about its brutality and what to expect from it.

“A Song of Ice and Fire and Game of Thrones have really conditioned people to expect the unexpected and expect the horrible. But, yeah, that one's pretty horrific. We'll see what people make of what's to come.”

With the statements of those involved in the show, it certainly looks like season 2 is set to go all in with the war between the Blacks and the Greens. The dance of the dragons has surely begun.

House of the Dragon season 2 premieres its first episode on June 16 on Max.