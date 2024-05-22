House of the Dragon season 2 new poster release: Shows Blacks vs Greens rivalry 

House of the Dragon season 2 new poster was unveiled by HBO on May 22. The highly anticipated second season of House of the Dragon is set to premiere on June 16, 2024. The poster emphasizes the season's central theme: All Must Choose, highlighting the intense rivalry between the Blacks and the Greens.

This stark division within House Targaryen sets the stage for a civil war that threatens to engulf Westeros. The visual split in the poster, showcasing the opposing factions led by King Aegon II and Queen Rhaenyra, serves as a powerful reminder of the choices and allegiances that will define the upcoming season.

Fans of the Game of Thrones prequel series can expect a dramatic and bloody continuation of the Targaryen saga.

What does the House of the Dragon season 2 new poster mean?

House of the Dragon season 2 new poster is a forceful representation of the boiling internal conflict within House Targaryen. It utilizes a split drawing to suggest how deeply divided these factions are as far as control over power is concerned.

On the House of the Dragon season 2 new poster one side has Queen Alicent who maintains their claim to being the rightful occupant of the Iron Throne whereas on another part, there is Queen Rhaenyra who also asserts the claim of being the rightful heir to the iron throne. This visual dichotomy not only underscores the theme all must choose but also reflects the deep fractures within the realm of Westeros.

There are plenty of symbols in the House of the Dragon season 2 new poster, one that is most evident is the two dragons in green and black intertwined with each other on the iron throne.

Previous teasers and trailer insights of House of the Dragon season 2

The official House of The Dragon X account has been releasing character posters and teasers building anticipation for the season. These teasers and posters depict key characters from each faction and emphasize important players in an inescapable conflict.

Team Green features Aegon II Targaryen, Ser Criston Cole, Aemond Targaryen & Alicent Hightower while on the opposite side team Black consists of Rhaenyra Targaryen, Daemon Targaryen, Rhaenys Targaryen & Corlys Velaryon. Each poster reinforces the theme of choice through the slogan “Tomorrow. All Must Choose.”

In addition to this, the trailer was released on May 14. The clip shows how King Aegon II grabbed Rhaenyra’s throne and as a result, preluded to an impending bloody clash.

More Details on House of The Dragon season 2

With its premiere slated for June 16, HBO’s House of Dragons season 2 further explores events during a turbulent era called Dance Of Dragons. As one of Westeros’ most powerful dynasties fell apart, this war for succession would remain pivotal when it comes to legends.

Season 2 ensemble cast boasts returning stars Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, and Sonoya Mizuno.

Season 2 will explore the intricate dynamics and political machinations of the Targaryen family. Their story revolves around King Aegon II’s Greens and Queen Rhaenyra’s Blacks who are both fighting tooth and nail to be on the Iron Throne. The situation is becoming tense because each side thinks it has a rightful claim to the throne.

The release of House of the Dragon season 2 new poster and promotional materials, builds excitement toward the epic confrontation of Greens versus Blacks.