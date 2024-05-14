House of the Dragon season 2 new official trailer confirms war is imminent

Max has released a new trailer for House of the Dragon season 2 as the second season's premiere date nears. The upcoming season will see a fierce battle between two factions helmed by Emma D'arcy's Rhaneyra Targaryen and Olivia Cooke's Alicent Hightower.

The new trailer opens with Rhaenyra Targaryen narrating that the one who takes over the fabled Iron Throne is not just a "King or a Queen," but they are sworn in as the "Protector of the Realm." The claim to the Iron Throne is something Rhaenyra never took lightly.

The new trailer shows Rhaenyra in an impossible position as she prepares for war against her half-brother Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney), as both of them put their claim on the Iron Throne following the death of King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) in season 1.

The war between the Targaryen factions is in motion, as seen in the newly released trailer, with houses from all over the kingdom choosing their sides. A striking quote from the trailer reads:

"The enemy without may be forced with swords, but the enemy within is insidious."

House of the Dragon season 2 will be released on Max on June 16, 2024.

New House of the Dragon season 2 trailer confirms a war between the Targaryen factions

By the end of season 1 of House of the Dragon, a war was brewing between Rhaneyra Targaryen and Aegon II Targaryen. The battle for succession to the Iron Throne was raging, with Queen Alicent maligning the events of King Viserys' death in season 1 and claiming Aegon II as the true heir to the Iron Throne. The war became imminent when Rhaenyra's young son, Lucerys (Elliot Grihault), was murdered by Aemond Tagrayen (Ewan Mitchell).

The newly released House of the Dragon season 2 trailer portrays an intense war between Aemon II's faction and Rhaenyra's faction as they battle it out between themselves for the claim to the Iron Throne. At the end of the trailer, Rhaenyra says:

"War is coming and neither of us may win."

Max released two trailers for House of the Dragon Season 2 on March 21, 2024, which hinted at the two factions going to war. The black trailer portrayed Rhaneyra claiming her power over the Iron Throne, with a glimpse of the North siding with her. Max also released a Green trailer that portrayed Alicent Hightower's color as King's Landing prepared to put Aemond II on the Iron Throne.

The newly released trailer portrays several battles between Rhaenyra and Aegon's forces. There are scenes of Aegon riding his dragon Sunfyre, Aemond on Vhagar, and Rhaenys (Eve Best) on her dragon Meleys as they battle it out. An exciting glimpse from the trailer was the friendship between Jacaerys (Harry Collett) and Cregan Stark (Tom Taylor) as House of Stark enters the fray in the upcoming season.

The battle within the Targaryen family has gained traction and spread beyond Dragonstone and King's Landing as a raging war looms heavy. The second season will likely portray what is mentioned as the Dance of the Dragons in the Game of Thrones series.

House of the Dragon season 2 premieres on HBO and Max on June 16, 2024.