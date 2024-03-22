Who are Blood and Cheese in House of the Dragon? Everything to know about the characters

With House of the Dragon season 2’s premiere drawing nearer and nearer every day, fans of the series and the Game of Thrones franchise overall grow more and more excited. This is extremely understandable considering how much more high-octane the second season is expected to be, especially due to certain coming events as foretold in creator George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood.

One of the most highly anticipated events foretold in Fire & Blood which should be present in House of the Dragon season 2 is none other than The Dance of the Dragons. This coming war between Rhaenrya and Aegon II Targaryen is a result of the events of the season 2 finale, which prompted the Targaryen factions to divide and look for allies.

Likewise, this leads to the introduction of two uniquely named characters known as Blood and Cheese, who should also be present in House of the Dragon season 2’s events as a result. However, some impatient fans are looking to get to know the pair now, wanting to learn how they become involved in the aforementioned conflict and the role they play within it.

Disclaimer: The following contains spoilers for events of House of the Dragon season 2. Reader’s discretion is advised.

How House of the Dragon will introduce Blood and Cheese

Expand Tweet

Assuming House of the Dragon season 2 follows the events of Fire & Blood to a tee, Blood and Cheese’s debut first starts with the murder of Lucerys Velaryon by his uncle Aemond Targaryen. Lucerys’ death was indirectly set up by his mother Rhaenyra Targaryen sending him to Storm’s End, where he encountered Prince Aemond.

The two’s bad blood results in a dragon chase, with Aemond and his dragon Vhagar eventually killing Lucerys and starting the war. Daemon then sends Rhanerya, the mother of Lucerys, a message promising that her son would be avenged. However, he chooses to blame Aegon II Targaryen rather than Aemond given the former’s title as the Greens' king. Thus enters Blood and Cheese, who are employed to kill one of the sons of King Aegon II in retaliation.

House of the Dragon season 2 should then see Daemon’s spymaster Mysaria employ two lowborn assassins to enact his revenge, known as Blood and Cheese. The former is a butcher and former disgraced sergeant of the City Watch known for his violence, while the latter is a rat-catcher within King’s landing. These unique skills make them great choices, especially since Cheese’s past employment allows him to know of the tunnels beneath the castle.

Blood and Cheese’s brutal crime in House of the Dragon

Expand Tweet

Likewise, in Fire & Blood, the two use these tunnels to enter the castle undetected. The two then set up an ambush for Helaena Targaryen and her and Aegon II’s three children, two of which are boys named Maelor and Jaehaerys. This ambush works because they know Helaena takes her children to visit their grandmother Alicent Hightower every night. Thus, they set up in Alicent’s room and wait for the family.

Upon their arrival, Blood and Cheese make quick work of the guards, and eventually demand that Helaena choose which one of her sons will die, threatening to kill all three if she doesn’t answer. Helaena then chooses her two year old son Maelor, prompting Blood and Cheese to cruelly kill Jaehaerys instead.

What Blood and Cheese did after, explained

Expand Tweet

Following their successful assassination which is expected to kickstart House of the Dragon season 2’s events, the two fled with Jaehaerys’ head, evading capture by using the Red Keep’s secret passageways. However, the two split up at some point, with only Blood being found two days later at the Gate of the Gods with Jaehaerys’ head stowed away. He is then tortured and reveals his employer’s names and identities, dying thirteen days later.

Mysaria and Cheese, meanwhile, could not be found despite the several days of searching all throughout King’s Landing which commenced immediately after. However, King Aegon II wasn’t satisfied with this, and ordered the death of all rat-catchers via hanging. While this still didn’t lead to Cheese’s death, making his ultimate fate unknown, it did force the Hand of the King Otto Hightower to hilariously replace the kingdom’s rat-catchers with one hundred cats.

Related links

What happened to Mysaria in House of the Dragon? Character's fate explored

Does the Cannibal dragon survive House of the Dragon season 2? Every dragon's fate explored

Will Henry Cavill be in House of the Dragon?