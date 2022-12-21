Henry Cavill is among the most popular names on the internet right now. After leaving The Witcher due to creative differences and being pushed out as Superman for practically the same reason, people are left wondering what’s next for him. The question that many are asking is, “Will Henry Cavill be in House of the Dragon?”

Cavill is already set to star in two upcoming spy-action movies. He has filmed Argylle, which is expected to launch a franchise if all goes well. Then there’s Guy Ritchie’s World War II action-spy movie called The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. Apart from that, he will also star in and executive produce a Warhammer 40000 series for Amazon Studios.

But what about House of the Dragon season 2?

Will fans see Henry Cavill in House of the Dragon?

Henry Cavill's Geralt turns into Aegon Targaryen (Image via u/Paxyy34 on Reddit)

Ever since this epic Game of Thrones prequel arrived on HBO, people have been drawing a resemblance between the Targaryens and Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia. There have been multiple concept artworks suggesting that he could play a great Targaryen.

Appearing on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, Cavill was asked about the potential of starring in House of the Dragon. Unfortunately, he denied all reports of him being cast in a role on the series.

Cavill said,

"I mean, to be fair, when I was watching House of the Dragon I was like, uh, I feel like a lot of these guys can make a really good Witcher."

When Horowitz asked if The Witcher had "scratched that itch" to be in the Game of Thrones universe, the actor replied:

"I mean, I think it'd be cool to be in Westeros. I really do. I don't think it's... I don't think there's a place for me in there, though."

Well, there might be a place for him.

Why HBO should make an Aegon Targaryen series

Henry Cavill as Aegon Targaryen (Image via Sportskeeda)

Henry Cavill may not play a part in House of the Dragon, but he could certainly be cast as a major lead in its prequel based on Aegon’s Conquest. House of the Dragon should have started with Aegon’s conquest, which led to 300 years of Targaryen rulership over the Seven Kingdoms.

This was a time that featured plenty of amazing battles as Aegon Targaryen arrived at Dragonstone along with his sister-wives, Visenya and Rhaenys Targaryen. He conquered six out of the seven kingdoms of Westeros one by one and united them under the Targaryen banner. So, there’s plenty of story to tell with the first Targaryen ruler of Westeros.

Aegon, Visenya and Rhaenys Targaryen

A series based on him would have featured some crazy dragon sequences involving the Black Dread Balerion. Even his sisters would have joined to amplify those battles with their dragons Meraxes and Vhaghar. All in all, this series will tell us the true story of how all houses were formed before and after the Targaryens came into the mix.

House of the Dragon is certainly a good prequel. But this story takes off about 70 to 100 years after Aegon’s conquest. It tapped into the Game of Thrones audience by giving them something that’s very similar. So we understand why the creatives chose to leave out Aegon’s conquest and started to build up Dance of the Dragons.

While it seems that Cavill won't be joining the Game of Thrones universe anytime soon, many would agree that an Aegon Targaryen series should happen with Henry Cavill as the lead.

