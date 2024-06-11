Fact Check: Are the viral House of the Dragon banners in NYC real?

House of the Dragon season 2 is almost here after a long wait, and the HBO series is leaving no stone unturned in the campaign to promote its latest season, which will take viewers right back to the world of Westeros centuries before the events of the famous Game of Thrones. The series is set to return on June 16, 2024.

The weeks leading to the show's premiere in 2024 saw some great marketing campaigns across the world, which included two trailers from each side of the battle, some brilliant posters, and a recent video that depicted House of the Dragon banners flying from some famous NYC landmarks like the Manhattan Bridge, Brooklyn Bridge, and Empire State Building.

While these looked incredibly real, it turns out that the banners are after all a part of HBO's video campaign and are computer-generated. With good editing and great placements, they look very real, but you will not see these banners fly on Brooklyn Bridge or the Empire State Building.

Trending

The video was posted on HBO's X page on Monday, June 10, and has gone viral since then, making many fans question its authenticity.

How House of the Dragon aced the marketing campaign with CGI banners

Expand Tweet

While the idea of hanging banners from famous landmarks like the Brooklyn Bridge sounds like an exciting idea, it isn't practical. So House of the Dragon took the best way possible and made it happen in a video. It started with a banner on the Manhattan Bridge with the caption, "The Manhattan Bridge is for those loyal to Queen Rhaenyra."

The next videos covered other prominent landmarks like the Empire State Building and the Brooklyn Bridge. Of course, this worked very well, and the videos garnered as many as a million views in less than three hours, hinting at just how successful the campaign turned out to be.

The landmarks were also divided into green and black banners, which also represent the two sides of the war in the upcoming season of House of the Dragon.

Read more: HBO confirms Season 3 for 'House of the Dragon' before Season 2 premiere

Brooklyn Bridge House of the Dragon banner received great fanfare

Expand Tweet

Among the other videos, the Brooklyn Bridge one seemed hyper-realistic and gained a lot of attention on social media. The post with the Brooklyn Bridge read:

"The Brooklyn Bridge has been claimed for King Aegon II."

The cleverly done video also shows several onlookers looking at the banners and admiring them. Of course, without the CGI, they are just looking at the magnificent landmark.

With this, the GOT prequel becomes a forerunner in great marketing campaigns, something that has been becoming more prominent over the years.

Read more: 10 shows to watch before the release of House of the Dragon season 2

House of the Dragon season 2 is set to premiere on June 16, 2024. This time, the series will contain eight episodes, shorter than the previous one, and will premiere every week.

The series stars a huge ensemble cast, which includes Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen, Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, and Graham McTavish as Ser Harrold Westerling, among many others.