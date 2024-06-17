House of the Dragon season 2 episode 1 ending explained: What happened to Prince Jaehaerys Targaryen

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 1, titled “A Son for a Son,” was released on June 16, 2024. As the title proclaims, it was to focus on Rhaenyra’s enacting revenge on Alicent and the rest of the Greens for Aemond killing Lucerys, by executing one of their children.

However, given the events that transpired in the premiere, things got even more complicated and Rhaenyra is still unaware of it. House of the Dragon season 2 episode 1 has seemingly set the stage for an inevitable war between the Blacks and the Greens.

With tensions escalating and alliances forming on both sides, the season promises intense conflict, drama and more dragons. House of the Dragon season 2 episode 1 ending has spun a similar affliction of Alicent towards Rhaenyra for her grandson’s murder, further deepening the animosity between them.

A simple mistake by Blood and Cheese will set off a chain of events that will lay the foundation for a historical battle of all time. Follow along with the article to learn more.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for House of the Dragon season 2 episode 1. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Who killed Prince Jaehaerys Targaryen in House of the Dragon season 2 episode 1

Daemon Targaryen, as seen in House of the Dragon season 2 episode 1 (Image via Max)

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 1 saw Mysaria unveil to Daemon that her business with the Greens was purely transactional. Given his uncontrollable rage it was difficult for him to have mercy on her, but he decided to use her for his own advantage and learned about her assassin at the Red Keep, a rat catcher going by the name Cheese.

Daemon embarked on a secret journey to the King’s Landing and met one of his loyal knights, named Blood. The names of the duo weren’t revealed in the entirety of the episode. Daemon initially commissioned Blood and Cheese to assassinate Aemond Targaryen. However, Cheese raised a question regarding what if they couldn’t find their target.

The scene concluded with Daemon giving a subtle smirk and the answer to Cheese’s question wasn’t revealed. However, as the plot progressed it eventually came to light that Daemon told them to kill any of the male heirs of Greens if they failed to find Aemond.

After successfully sneaking inside the palace, they made it to a room. Which happened to be Aegon and Helaena’s. The duo killed Aegon’s eldest son, Prince Jaehaerys Targaryen, brutally. Although this wasn’t an act of revenge that Rhaenyra was on board with, Daemon just wanted to exact a son for a son.

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 1 slightly alters Blood and Cheese

Blood and Cheese, as seen in House of the Dragon season 2 episode 1 (Image via Max)

Fans who are aware of the original source material are seemingly not happy with what the live-action adaptation did with Blood and Cheese. For starters, in the books, it’s Mysaria who commissions Blood and Cheese to assassinate one of the Greens’ heirs. Moreover, in Fire & Blood, Blood and Cheese demands Helaena to choose between Jaehaerys and her youngest son Maelor.

Given that Maelor was too young to understand, Helaena named him instead of Jaehaerys, Aegon’s eldest son. Blood decided to execute Jaehaerys instead and the duo left, leaving Helaena screaming while clasping her son’s lifeless body.

In House of the Dragon season 2 episode 1, Jaehaera was replaced with Maelor and it is unknown whether the latter exists in this adaptation. One of the reasons why readers and fans of Game of Thrones could be disappointed is due to how one of the most disturbing scenes in the franchise was underwhelming, toning down the gore and intensity of the cold-blooded murder.

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 1: Did Rhaenyra find Lucerys’ remains

Rhaenyra locates Arrax's severed wing and Lucerys' clothes, as seen in House of the Dragon season 2 episode 1 (Image via Max)

One of the major highlights of House of the Dragon season 2 episode 1 was Rhaenyra mourning the loss of her youngest son. Rhaenyra was utterly devastated and decided to fly out to Shipbreaker Bay, relentlessly trying her best to find Lucerys’ body. However, all she found was Arrax’s severed wing and pieces of her son's clothes.

As seen in the episode, Lucerys’ body was never recovered in the storyline. Jacaerys, who was at the Winterfell to ask Lord Cregan Stark for his support, was utterly shocked to learn that her younger brother was killed by Aemond and he immediately flew back to Dragonstone and grieved with his mother.

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 1: Are Alicent and Criston having an affair?

Alicent and Criston Cole, as seen in House of the Dragon season 2 episode 1(Image via Max)

Criston’s hatred towards Rhaenyra made him a perfect ally for Alicent, who deemed him to be a valuable individual for her ambitions. After Alicent made Criston her personal guard, he swore loyalty to her. The two shared similar goals, which were Rhaenyra’s doom and Aegon ll’s ascension to the Iron throne as the one true king of the seven kingdoms.

Over time, their alliance developed into a secretive and unlikely partnership, characterized by mutual trust and shared objectives. Despite their physical relationship, their collaboration was strategic and political in nature. The only person who is aware of their secret affair now is Helaena.

After the intruders killed Jaehaerys, Helaena rushed toward her mother’s room and found him with Criston. The shock of her son’s death left Helaena unable to comprehend what was happening before her eyes.

