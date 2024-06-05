House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 1: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 1 will be released on June 16, 2024. The much-anticipated fantasy drama will be entering the second phase of the storyline. The major highlight of the second season of HOTD is the Dance of the Dragons, an event that saw the massive downfall of the Targaryens, stripping away their legacy of a millennium.

With the release of the new season, House of the Dragon will also welcome new cast members, who will be portraying the roles of characters that play a pivotal role in the ongoing storyline. Similar to the runtime of episodes in Season 1, House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 1 and beyond are also anticipated to run for 54 to 68 minutes. Follow along with the article to learn more.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for House of the Dragon and George R.R. Martin’s books. Reader’s discretion is advised.

When will House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 1 will be released

As stated above, House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 1 is scheduled to be released this Sunday, June 16, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET on HBO. Below is the complete list of release dates and times for all regions with the corresponding timezones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Sunday, June 16, 2024 6 pm Central Time Sunday, June 16, 2024 8 pm Eastern Time Sunday, June 16, 2024 9 pm British Summer Time Monday, June 17, 2024 2 am Indian Standard Time Monday, June 17, 2024 6:30 am Central European Summer Time Monday, June 17, 2024 3 am Australian Central Time Monday, June 17, 2024 10:30 am

Where to watch House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 1

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 1 will initially drop on HBO. Fans globally can also stream the series on Max and Spectrum on Demand. For those countries where either of the options is unavailable, the series can be accessed through Amazon, which has made the Max hub available, including all of its present TV shows and movies in the catalog.

What to expect from House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 1

While there a plenty of rumors and fan theories running frantically across the internet, House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 1 is simply anticipated to see Rhaenyra mourning the loss of her son. Although it is unconfirmed whether the sequel will pick up from where it left off in the last season or will be a time skip, the first episode will definitely set the stage for a battle of a lifetime.

The recently dropped trailers have made it crystal clear that Rhaenyra is firm on her decision to reclaim the throne, which was rightfully bestowed upon her by her father. Additionally, she will also take her revenge on Alicient by likely taking the life of one of her children, enacting an eye-for-an-eye retribution.

A brief recap of the events that transpired in House of the Dragon Season 1

House of the Dragon Season 1 saw King Viserys, being unable to bear a son, defy the traditions and expectations by crowning his daughter Rhaenyra as his next successor. The Hand of the King, Sir Otto Hightower, makes his daughter, Alicient, wed Viserys and become the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms. This creates a significant rift between Alicient and Rhaenyra, who were once friends.

Despite her wishes, Rhaenyra had to marry Laenor Velaryon, but given he was homosexual, they decided to maintain a friendly marriage while pursuing their own lovers. Rhaenyra had children with her lover, Harwin Strong, which was kept a secret from everyone. Queen Alicient also had children from Viserys.

As Viserys’ health gradually declined, Alicient worried about her own family and decided to crown her son Aegon as the rightful ruler, and even claimed that it was her husband’s decision. This separated the Targaryen household into two factions: the Greens, who supported Aegon as the successor, and the Blacks, who backed Rhaenyra’s claim to the throne.

At the end of the first season, Aemond Targaryen, the second son of Visery and Alicient, lost control over Vhagar and unintentionally killed Rhaenyra’s second son, Lucerys Velaryon, and his dragon Arrax.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on House of the Dragon Season 2 and all your favorite TV shows and movies as 2024 progresses.