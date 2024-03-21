How many episodes will there be in House of the Dragon season 2? Tentative release schedule explored

House of the Dragon season 2 may as well be the most anticipated show of the year, especially after it faced a round of delays last year. However, the time for the Game of Thrones prequel is finally almost here, with HBO finally revealing the exact release date alongside two different trailers, a move that comes as quite a big surprise.

House of the Dragon season 2 will premiere on Sunday, June 16, 2024, and will consist of eight episodes, unlike its previous season, which consisted of 10.

The episodes are also expected to drop every week with no exceptions, much like the first season, which concluded approximately two months after its release, traversing ten weeks in between. If it follows the same pattern this time, the finale will air on August 4, 2024.

The two trailers for the second season each depict one side of the battle: Rahenyra's (played by Emma D'Arcy) and Alicent's (played by Olivia Cooke).

House of the Dragon season 2- Tentative release schedule

The HBO schedule of releases usually drops every week with no exceptions. House of the Dragon season 1 also followed the same tactic, and season 2 should be no different. However, a release schedule from an official source has not been released yet, but it has been announced that the episodes will drop every Sunday.

If there is no break in between, which is anyway highly unlikely, this is how the full release schedule should look like:

Episodes Date Episode 1 June 16, 2024 Episode 2 June 23, 2024 Episode 3 June 30, 2024 Episode 4 July 7, 2024 Episode 5 July 14, 2024 Episode 6 July 21, 2024 Episode 7 July 28, 2024 Episode 8 August 4, 2024

With no gaps in between, House of the Dragon season 2 will have its anticipated finale on August 4, 2024.

What will House of the Dragon season 2 be about?

Following along the story of George R.R. Martin's Fire and Blood, the second season of the Game of Thrones spinoff will continue the story of succession that started in the first season between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney), fueled by the desire of his mother and grandfather.

The battle of succession will turn into a full-fledged battle in the second season of the show following the events of the first season's finale, which saw Alicent's son Prince Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) murder the young son of Rhaenyra, Luke.

This was enough to start a full-blown war amid the already-shaken political scenario surrounding Westeros after the death of King Viserys (played by Paddy Considine).

The second season will likely lead viewers towards the big fight, which came to be historically known as the Dance of Dragons, as mentioned in Game of Thrones.

The second season of House of the Dragon will feature the return of the incredible ensemble cast from the first season, including Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel, Graham McTavish, Jefferson Hall, Ewan Mitchell, Bethany Antonia, and Phoebe Campbell, among many others.

There will also be new members in the squad this time, including Amanda Collin as Jeyne Arryn, Tom Bennett as Ulf, Freddie Fox as Gwayne Hightower, Vincent Regan as Rickard Thorne, Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Tom Taylor as Cregan Stark, and Sam C. Wilson as Blood, among many others.

Catch the first episode of House of Dragon season 2 on June 16, 2024.