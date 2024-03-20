House of the Dragon season 2 drops first posters, announces trailer release date

House of the Dragon may be the most anticipated TV show of the year, especially after facing a round of delays last year because of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The acclaimed prequel to HBO's Game of Thrones is yet to get a release date, although it has been revealed that the series will premiere in June 2024.

Earlier today, HBO dropped a series of first posters for House of the Dragon season 2, with the announcement that the first full trailer will be released by HBO on March 21. The series has already dropped a teaser for the upcoming season, but we have yet to see a full trailer. It is possible that the show will also get a premiere date with the trailer on the same day.

House of the Dragon season 2 will likely see the start of a battle that will eventually wipe out a vast portion of the Targaryen clan.

House of the Dragon season 2 posters ask fans to pick a side ahead of the premiere

After the cliffhanger ending of the first season of the show, which saw a massive development in the plot, it was evident that this season would be filled with some big battles and a lot of hatred and revenge.

It was also quite clear that the sides had been divided, with Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) and Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) leading one side of the battle and Alicen Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and her family leading the other end.

The battle for succession had taken up a completely different shape by the eighth episode of the first season, where Prince Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) knowingly or unknowingly ended up killing Lucerys Velaryon in a dragon duel.

This is sure to set up an intriguing chain of events that would lead to a full-fledged war. The trailer, which drops tomorrow, should be able to offer a clearer insight into what fans can expect from the second season.

More about House of the Dragon

Based on George R.R. Martin's fantasy novel, Fire and Blood, House of the Dragon takes place approximately 150 years before the events of Game of Thrones. It traces the events that led to the eventual fall of the greatest house in the GoT universe in a devastating war of succession known as the "Dance of the Dragons."

The series premiered on August 21, 2022, to great critical acclaim. The first and second seasons contained eight episodes each. The series stars a huge ensemble cast comprising Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel, Emily Carey, Jefferson Hall, and Tom Glynn-Carney, to name a few.

House of the Dragon season 2 will premiere in June 2024.