Where was House of The Dragon season 2 filmed? Filming location explored

House of the Dragon season 2 is set to premiere on June 16, 2024, on HBO, and will pick up right where the first season left off. The first season House of the Dragon, prequel to Game of Thrones, ended with the unfolding of multiple events in episode eight.

The final episode showed Lucerys Velaryon, Rhaenyra Targaryen's second born, being named the heir to Dragonstone. Episode ten, the final episode, also showed Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen trying to gather support from the Eyrie, Winterfell, and the Stormlands to challenge the Hightowers.

The season one finale showed Lucerys being sent to Storm's end to gather support from Borros Baratheon. However, Aemond Targaryen arrived there first and Lord Baratheon rejected any support to Lucerys. He also demanded that the latter pluck out one of his eyes as payment for the time that he had cut out Aemond's eye.

Following their departure from the Storm's end, Lucerys and Aemond fought on their respective dragons. The battle ended with Vhagar, Aemond's dragon, preying on Lucerys and his dragon Arrax. Meanwhile, Rhaenyra was debating whether to wage a war for the throne or not. However, Lucerys' death strengthened her resolve and she decided that the war was inevitable.

The season one finale of House of the Dragon set the stage for Jacearys' journey to Winterfell, the division between the greens and the blacks. Along with this, House of the Dragon season 2 will see the infamous Civil War Dance of the Dragons.

Since the release of the trailer for House of the Dragon season 2 on Thursday, March 21, 2024, fans have been excited to see the upcoming season. Many have also been wondering where the second season of the show was shot.

A list of all the shooting locations for House of the Dragon season 2

The House of the Dragon season 2, has been shot in many captivating locations including the Snowdonia National Park in Wales.

1) Leavesden Studios, United Kingdom

Leavesden Studios, located in Hertfordshire, England, has a rich history in the entertainment industry and television production. The studios were originally used as an aircraft factory during World War II before being transformed into a film studio by Warner Bros.

The studio building has served as a central filming location for several celebrated franchises, including Game of Thrones and the Harry Potter series. The Leavesden Studio is home to the magic sets, soundstages and backlots that have hosted multiple elements of the beloved fictional worlds.

The Targaryen dragons took flight within the soundproof walls of the studio along with the unfolding of the intricate politics of Westeros. The studio’s vast spaces allowed for the creation of grand halls, throne rooms, and dragon lairs.

2) Wales

The picturesque landscapes of Wales served as a major filming location for House of the Dragon Season 2. The northwest region of Wales, in and around Snowdonia National Park, was where the Targaryen history was recreated.

The national park is a land of rugged mountains, serene lakes, and ancient forests, nestled in the northwest corner of Wales.

Its breathtaking landscapes provided the perfect backdrop for the unfolding of House Targaryen’s history. The towering peaks of Snowdon, Tryfan, and Carnedd Llewelyn seemed like they were the perfect location for the mountains of Westeros that had multiple deadly dragons in the series.

In the House of the Dragon, the peaks echoed with the roars of dragons and the clash of swords. The glacial lake, Llyn Gwynant, surrounded by lush greenery, was the perfect setting for pivotal moments in the Targaryen storyline.

The counties of Gwynedd and Anglesey also served as important filming locations as they played host to the dragon riders of the Targaryen dynasty. With its rugged coastline, ancient ruins, and rolling hills, Anglesey added intricacy to the cinematography of the series.

The medieval fortress, Beaumaris Castle, served as the ancestral seat of House Targaryen, where secrets and power intertwined.

What can fans expect from House of the Dragon season 2?

House of the Dragon season 2 will witness the civil war, and dance of the dragons, that resulted in the death of many dragons. Following the death of King Viserys I Targaryen, the realm is in tension over the succession of the heir. Rhaenyra and Deamon Targaryen are at the forefront of this power struggle.

The Iron Throne is ready to be claimed, drawing the battle lines between Team Green and Team Black. While Queen Alicent Hightower and Aegon Targaryen are leading the former, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Deamon Targaryen lead the latter.

House of the Dragon season 2 will be released on HBO on Sunday, June 16, 2024, at 9 pm ET. The second season will have eight episodes, which will be released each Sunday, and will also be available to be streamed on Max.