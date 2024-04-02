House of the Dragon season 2 to explore Westeros Age of Heroes storyline as Blackwoods vs. Brackens is teased 

House of the Dragon season 2 will continue the saga of Targaryen history, exploring the civil war and the dance of the dragons. It is expected to showcase the succession crisis following the demise of King Viserys I Targaryen, with Princess Rhaenyra and Aegon II both claiming to be the rightful heir to the Iron Throne.

Furthermore, the feud between the Blackwoods and the Brackens might also take centre stage. The trailer briefly features a member of House Bracken, wearing the red stallion on a gold background, fighting several people who seem to be members of House Blackwood.

Although there is no specific sigil for House Blackwood, the color scheme matches that of House Blackwood, and fans believe it makes the most sense for them to be the ones opposing the Brackens. This scene highlights the long-lasting rivalry playing a significant role in the latest season.

Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith, and Olivia Cook, among other notable actors, will be reprising their roles from season 1, in addition to some new actors also joining the cast.

What is the Blackwood vs Bracken feud in House of the Dragon season 2?

House Bracken and House Blackwood are two ancient families from the middle Riverlands region of Westeros. The Brackens claimed that there was a time when they ruled the Red Fork but their power was usurped by the Blackwoods. Meanwhile, the Blackwoods claim that the Brackens have been petty lords and horse breeders who hired sellswords to overthrow Blackwood kings.

In fact, the Blackwoods also claim that the Brackens were the ones who betrayed and usurped their kings. The Blackwoods are an ancient house with a fierce army, who carry the blood of the first men, like the Starks of Winterfell.

The feud between these two houses apparently dates back to the age of heroes, and they were divided by religion. The Brackens accepted the new gods, while the Blackwoods remained devoted to the old gods.

What role did these houses play during the Dance of the Dragons?

During the Dance of the Dragons, both houses played significant roles in the Targaryen civil war. Samwell Blackwood, Lord of Raventree Hall, supported Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen. He raised the banners over Raventree Hall after the incident at Harrenhal.

The Blackwoods raided the lands of House Bracken, who supported Aegon II Targaryen. In the battle of Burning Hill, Amos Bracken fought a duel with Samwell Blackwood, who was cut down by Amos in single combat. However, Amos was later struck by an arrow fired by Samwell's younger sister, Black Aly.

What is the current status of this feud?

The rivalry between the Brackens and the Blackwoods remains deep-rooted, passed down through generations of bitter legacy. Both houses still fight for power in the Riverlands, each claiming their version of history to be the accurate one.

However, both houses were united under the banner of Aegon I Targaryen, during his war of conquest and fought alongside him.

The age-old feud between the two ancient houses of Westeros added a layer to the complexity of the Targaryen civil war, with their allegiances and betrayals. While the Targaryen conflict will serve as the main plot of House of the Dragon season 2, the long-standing rivalry between the Blackwoods and the Brackens will also be a significant subplot of the series.