How much will Comcast's latest bundle with Netflix, Peacock, and Apple TV+ cost? Details explored

Comcast has ventured into the streaming era with a lucrative new bundle, including Netflix, Peacock, and Apple TV+, among others. Comcast is a mogul in the telecommunications business, as they are one of the largest cable television and broadcasting companies in the world. They own NBCUniversal, known for some of the most popular media productions like Law & Order, The Office, and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Comcast announced the lucrative Xfinity StreamSaver bundle priced at $15 per month. The StreamSaver bundle offers three of the most popular streaming services together at a lesser cost than if purchased separately.

The announcement was made by Comcast's CEO of Connectivity and Platforms, Dave Watson. He made the announcement during the J.P. Morgan 2024 Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference. The company later announced the same through a press release.

What is the price of the Comcast Xfinity StreamSaver bundle?

The streaming bundle will include Netflix, Peacock, and Apple TV+ (Image via Getty)

The new streaming bundle offered by Comcast is priced at an affordable $15. The Xfinity StreamSaver bundle includes Netflix, Apple TV+, and Peacock. The package is one of the most affordable streaming service packages as it offers three streaming services at a fraction of their individual subscription costs. The StreamSaver bundle is being offered as an add-on service to Comcast TV or broadband services. This package is exclusively for their Xfinity customers.

The company has also announced that it is offering Netflix and Apple TV+ to the customers of Now TV, a streaming-only service. Now TV already consists of Peacock (owned by NBCUniversal) and 40 ad-supported streaming channels. The bundle, along with Netflix and Apple TV+, will cost $30 per month (the package without Netflix and Apple TV+ costs $20 per month). Netflix is the only service in the package that will include advertisements while streaming.

Users can subscribe to the newly launched streaming bundle from the upcoming week. They can visit Xfinity.com to sign up for the Xfinity StreamSaver bundle to the Now TV StreamSaver bundle. Xfinity will be managing the billing for each of the services. They will be included in subscribers' monthly statements, as per the official announcement.

Comcast's CEO of Connectivity and Platforms, Dave Watson is, "thrilled to have Netflix and Apple as partners"

Xfinity StreamSaver offers three premium streaming services at competitive pricing (Image via comcast.com)

Dave Watson was happy to announce the company's newest streaming bundle during the J.P. Morgan Conference.

"These are three premium streaming services that are combined in one compelling package. It's a home run for consumers… We're thrilled to have Netflix and Apple as partners."

He also stated:

"StreamSaver is a homerun for consumers who want top-tier entertainment and live sports, and for our world-class partners Peacock, Netflix, and Apple who benefit from the reach and depth of our entertainment platforms and Xfinity's marketing engine."

He remarked that the streaming bundle will be a major boost for the company's broadband service as streaming rapidly increases over time. The trio of services would cost a consumer around $25 per month. The ad-supported Peacock service costs $5.99 per month, a standard Apple TV+ plan costs $9.99 per month, and a basic Netflix subscription costs $6.99 per month. The Xfinity StreamSaver bundle brings down the cost of streaming for subscribers.

The announcement made by Dave Watson comes at a time when other major streaming services like Disney+, Warner Bros., and Hulu announced their bundles. The trio is scheduled to announce ad-supported and ad-free plans for Max, Disney+, and Hulu bundles.

Users can expect the newly announced StreamSaver bundle to be available for purchase from the following week.